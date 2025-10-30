Meet WWE's Roxanne Perez: her age, height, story and accomplishments

Roxanne Perez, nicknamed The Prodigy, has taken the wrestling world by storm since joining WWE's NXT in 2022. The 5-foot-1 Texas native upgraded to the promotion's main roster in 2025. She told WrestleZone in 2023:

This whole experience of being with the WWE has always been a dream of mine.

Roxanne Perez poses for WWE for photos on March 18, 2025 (L) and during Monday Night RAW on April 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri (R). Photo: Michael Marques/Matt Pendleto (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Roxanne Perez is considered a prodigy owing to her swift rise in wrestling after debuting professionally in 2018 at the age of 16 and later joining the WWE in 2022.

She dominated NXT Women's with two Championship victories and was the first-ever winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge and the Breakout Tournament.

The pro wrestler has Latina roots with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots.

Roxanne Perez's profile summary

Birth name Carla Gonzalez Date of birth November 5, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Laredo, Texas, United States Ethnicity Latina Billed height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Weight Approx 52 kg (115 pounds) Parents Christy Riojas Salinas, Rick Salinas (stepdad) Siblings Three sisters Boyfriend Pro wrestler Drake Morreaux (2024 to date) Profession Wrestler Promotion WWE Signature move Pop Rox Years active 2018 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Roxanne Perez hails from Texas

The pro wrestler was born as Carla Gonzalez on November 5, 2001, in Laredo, Texas, to a Puerto Rican father and a Mexican mother. Roxanne Perez's parents separated when she was young, and her mother, Christy Riojas Salinas, married her stepdad, Rick Salinas, in December 2004.

Rick is a firefighter at the Laredo Metro Station's Fire Department, while Christy is a yoga instructor. Roxanne grew up with three sisters. She revealed in a March 2023 Contralona interview that she is proud to represent the Hispanic community in the WWE.

My favourite part is that I get to be a representation to kids all over the world. I wanted to see more Hispanic people on my TV when I was a kid... For people to tell me that I inspire them because of my heritage is so cool.

Five facts about WWE's Roxanne Perez. Photo: Elsa on Getty Images (modified by author)

Roxanne Perez's parents supported her wrestling ambitions

Perez grew up idolising the WWE after seeing The Rock in action. She revealed in a July 2025 Celsius Official interview that her stepdad, Rick, who she considers her father, took her to her first wrestling show on SmackDown. He used to show up at her indie wrestling shows in his firetruck and remains one of her biggest supporters.

Roxanne has also praised her mother for being her hero. She shared on Celsius Official that Christy's sacrifices inspired her WWE career.

My mom has gone through so much her whole life, and she's come out of it stronger... She always told us that regardless of anything that happens, whatever dream that we have, she's gonna be there to support it 100% and she's done that.

Roxanne Perez with her mother (left centre), her three sisters, and her stepdad Ricky (R) on Christmas Day 2024. Photo: @roxanne_wwe (modified by author)

Roxanne Perez is in a relationship with Drake Morreaux

Perez and fellow WWE talent Drake Morreaux made their romance public in December 2024. Morreaux is part of WWE's NXT brand and made his SmackDown debut in February 2024.

The pro wrestling couple often post about each other on social media. On Morreaux's 27th birthday in April 2025, Roxanne called him her favourite person and "the coolest soul I know."

Roxanne Perez, who has never had a husband, previously dated Mexican professional wrestler Gino Medina. They were together for about two years when they were both in the independent wrestling circuit.

Roxanne Perez with her boyfriend Drake Morreaux on Christmas Day 2024. Photo: @roxanne_wwe (modified by author)

Perez has a quick-rising wrestling career

Roxanne Perez, who stands at 5 feet 1 inch tall, started training at the age of 13 and was working with retired wrestler Booker T by the time she was 16. She graduated from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling School as the youngest ROW Diamonds Champion.

She made her professional wrestling debut in December 2018 using the ring name Rok-C. Perez started performing for Ring of Honour in 2021 and went on to become the winner of the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion after defeating Miranda Alize in the finals at Death Before Dishonour XVIII.

Roxanne started competing on NXT Women's in early 2022 and won the promotion's first-ever Breakout Tournament. She proved why she is The Prodigy by becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Perez won the NXT Year-End Award for Female Superstar of the Year in 2024 and a Slammy Award for NXT Superstar of the Year in 2025.

The female wrestler joined the WWE main roster on Raw in 2025. She is a member of The Judgement Day alongside Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Roxanne Perez enters that arena during SmackDown at Bridgestone Arena on July 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Craig Melvin (modified by author)

Roxanne is using wrestling to raise mental health awareness

WWE's Roxanne Perez has been vocal about her personal battle with anxiety. As part of her mental health storyline, she collapsed in the ring after defending her NXT Women's Championship against Meiko in March 2023. She later told Metro UK in May 2023:

I've always wanted to bring mental health into wrestling somehow, and never thought it was possible. It's really cool to be able to change people's lives. I feel like that's the most important thing that I've always wanted to do... I kind of have been wanting to do it for a while, so for them to finally let me do it, it's awesome.

Are Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez related?

The WWE pro wrestlers have no blood relation, although they are both Texas natives and share the surname Gonzalez. Raquel was born Victoria Gonzalez, while Roxanne's birth name is Carla Gonzalez.

Roxanne and Raquel are both part of WWE's The Judgement Day faction. They have also been tag teammates and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in June 2025.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez make their entrance during SmackDown at Prudential Centre on August 2, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Craig Melvin (modified by author)

Conclusion

Roxanne Perez has continuously proved why she is The Prodigy since she started training under Booker T as a teenager. The pro wrestler has a promising future in the WWE as she embodies the phrase "small but mighty."

