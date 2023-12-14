Get to know Marie Juliette, Dominik Mysterio's fiancée

Marie Juliette is an American personality best known for being Dominik Mysterio’s fiancee. Her fiancé is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio. Gutiérrez is a third-generation professional wrestler, after his father, Rey Mysterio and great-uncle Rey Misterio.

Dominik Mysterio’s fiancee, Marie Juliette, became famous following her romantic relationship with the wrestler. Dominik and Marie began their relationship during high school in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2023. Find out more details about Marie Juliette in her bio.

Marie Juliette’s profile summary

Full name Marie Juliette Virissimo Gender Female Date of birth 4 July 1997 Age 26 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eyer colour Grey Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Dominik Mysterio

How old is Marie Juliette?

Dominik Mysterio's fiancée is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 July 1997 in the United States of America.

What is Marie Juliette’s height?

Dominik Mysterio’s wife-to-be stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Marie Juliette and Dominik Mysterio's relationship

Marie and Dominik have been together for a while now. The two first met at the tender age of 14 in high school during a Spanish lesson and fell in love at the very first sight. They dated for almost 12 years before they got engaged in January 2023. Mysterio shared the news of his engagement on Instagram with a photo showing him holding hands with his fiancee's ring in front of the ocean.

Marie Juliette has been supportive of her fiance's rise in the WWE, which he has frequently acknowledged. On her 25th birthday in 2022, Dominik posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on his Instagram account to celebrate her birthday. He captioned it with a heartfelt message that read;

Happy 25th Birthday to my beautiful better half! Thank you for being my best friend and bringing so much joy and happiness into my life! Love you MJ Happy Birthday..

Marie Juliette’s fiancé is an American professional wrestler. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under the ring name ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio. As part of The Judgment Day group, he previously held the title of two-time NXT North American Champion before transitioning to the main roster.

He is the son of Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, popularly known by his ring name Rey Mysterio. His father is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the SmackDown brand.

Dominik Mysterio made his wrestling debut in WWE in 2020, continuing his family's legacy in the sport. Dominik gained attention for his participation in various storylines and matches within the WWE, often teaming up or facing opponents alongside his father, Rey Mysterio.

What does Marie Juliette do?

Details about Marie’s profession remain undisclosed as she prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. Her social media accounts are private. Although it has been rumoured that she is a singer, her current profession is unknown.

Does Dominik Mysterio have a girlfriend?

The renowned wrestler is currently in a romantic relationship with his longtime partner, Marie Juliette. They reportedly began dating in 2011 when they were both in high school and got engaged in January 2023.

Are Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette together?

Dominik and Marie are still together. The couple has been together for over a decade.

How old is Dominik Mysterio?

The professional wrestler is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 April 1997 in San Diego, California, United States of America. He is only three months younger than Marie Juliette.

Marie Juliette is an American celebrity partner best known for being Dominik Mysterio's fiancée. Her fiancé is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. Dominik and Marie are high school sweethearts and have been together for over a decade. The pair got engaged in January 2023.

