Did Gabriel Aubry remarry? Life after divorce from Halle Berry

Gabriel Aubry is primarily known as Halle Berry's ex. The pair have been embroiled in a highly publicised decade-long custody battle for their now 15-year-old daughter. Since their separation, the Canadian model has been romantically linked to a few notable women. Did he marry any of them?

Gabriel dated Halle Berry for almost five years. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Halle Berry was ordered to pay $16,000 in child support for Gabriel Aubry's daughter, Nahla, in 2014, an amount the actress has referred to as extortion. In May 2021, the Monster Ball star succeeded in halving the amount. Read on to discover what the actress' ex has been up to.

Gabriel Aubry's profile and bio summary

Full name Gabriel Aubry Date of birth 30 August 1976 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Montréal, Québec, Canada Current residence California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Single Ex-partner Halle Berry Daughter Nahla Ariel Aubry Father Gerard Aubry Siblings 8 Profession Fashion model Social media Instagram Known for Being Halle Berry's ex

How old is Gabriel Aubry?

Gabriel Aubry's age is 47 years old. He was born on 30 August 1976 in Montréal, Canada and is one of nine siblings. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

The model lived with several foster families from the age of three to 18 before ultimately moving in with his father, Gerard. There has been no mention of his birth mother, siblings and reasons why he ended up in foster care.

Gabriel Aubry's height and eye colour

The Canadian is 6 feet 2 inches tall (188 centimetres). He has green eyes and brown hair.

Gabriel Aubry's movies

The Versace model has one film credit: the made-for-TV movie Survivalist. The film is still in production.

Gabriel Aubry's net worth

According to reports, Aubry's net worth is an estimated $4.5 million. He amassed his wealth over two decades as a runway model and collaborated with brands like Versace, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, DKNY, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The Québec native also opened a restaurant in Manhattan in 2006 called Café Fuego. He was not in business for too long and had to close his doors indefinitely. Two years later, he released an album named after his restaurant.

Gabriel Aubry's dating history

Aubry has walked the international runways for high-end brands like Versace and Ralph Lauren. Still, his tumultuous relationship with model and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry made him a tabloid regular.

Halle Berry and Gabriel at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2009. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

How long were Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry together?

Their relationship lasted almost five years. The Swordfish actress met Gabriel at a Versace shoot in November 2005. A whirlwind romance started soon after, despite Berry being 10 years older. In March 2008, the couple welcomed their first child, Nahla Ariel Aubry.

Was Halle Berry married to Gabriel Aubry?

The couple never married, and their romance ended in 2010, in what appeared to be a mutual decision, and both promised to remain friends and committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Gabriel Aubry and Kim Kardashian

Shortly after his split from the X-Men actress, the Gucci model was seen with reality star Kim Kardashian. The pair met through friends and had been dating for a few weeks when they were seen flirting at a basketball match.

Aubry and Kim Kardashian dated for a short while in 2010. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

The relationship was shortlived, and sources close to them claimed the duo realised they were better off as friends. Kardashian was later seen with New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries.

Gabriel Aubry and Charlize Theron

South African-born actress Charlize Theron was first romantically linked to the 47-year-old model in 2017 after being photographed together. The Italian Job star shut down the relationship rumours and claimed she had only met him briefly because their children attend the same school.

However, in May 2022, it was reported that Gabriel and Charlize were an item, and it was stated that they were "very casual and enjoying each other."

Does Halle Berry have any children?

The 57-year-old has two children: Nahla and Maceo-Robert Martinez. As mentioned earlier, the actress shares her daughter with Gabriel Aubry. She welcomed her second child, Maceo-Robert, with her husband, Olivier Martinez, in 2013.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry were married for a few years and had one child. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Did Halle Berry lose custody of her daughter?

The American actress has joint custody of her daughter after fighting for it in court. The Catwoman star was then engaged to actor Olivier Martinez and wanted to move to Paris, France, which is his native country.

Gabriel Aubry's relationship with Halle Berry and their ongoing legal battles have continued to make headlines over a decade since their breakup. The Hugo Boss model has had relationships with other women in the entertainment business, but none have led to marriage.

READ ALSO: Did Priscilla Presley ever remarry? Here are the facts

Briefly.co.za published an article about Priscilla Presley. The 78-year-old American actress is best known for marrying the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. Their love story has been immortalised in a biopic directed by Sofia Coppola.

Read more to find out what the former Mrs Presley has been up to since her divorce and the death of her ex-husband.

Source: Briefly News