Meet Charlie Kirk's wife: Everything known about Erika Frantzve

In recent years, the media has been interested in covering Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, since the duo wedded. She may have become more popular because of the man she married, but she is also known for her achievements in various fields. She is renowned as the wife of prominent American conservative activist and radio talk show host Charlie Kirk.

L-R: Erika Frantzve, Nana Meriwether, Jasmyn Wilkins, Karina Brez and Natalie Pietrzak in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Charlie Kirk's wife? Erika is an educated woman who has done well for herself as an entrepreneur, podcaster, real estate agent, writer, public speaker, political activist, and model. She is known for her enthusiasm towards chasing her personal goals and is committed to bringing more souls to Christ as an ardent Christian.

Erika Frantzve's profile and bio

Full name Erika Frantzve Nickname Charlie Kirk's wife Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1988 Age 34 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Arizona, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Lori Frantzve Father Kent Frantzve Marital status Married Husband Charlie Kirk University Arizona State University, Liberty University Profession Businesswoman, podcaster, model, political activist, public speaker

Background information

Erika Frantzve's age is 34 as of September 2023. Her parents, Kent and Lori Frantzve, are Catholics, and they were raised her in Arizona, United States of America.

The wife of Charlie Kirk pursued her academic journey and earned her Bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Arizona State University in 2012. Then, she enrolled at Liberty University in 2017, graduating with a Juris Master's degree, before she obtained her Doctorate in Christian Leadership from Liberty University in 2022.

Career

Erika Frantzve is a recognised American businesswoman, model, podcaster, and former basketball player. Her passion for modelling and basketball led her to a unique path. She played for the women's team at the Regis campus in Denver, Colorado, and even became an NCAA Women's Basketball athlete.

In modelling, she participated in several pageants, including the Miss Arizona USA competition in 2011, earning the honour of first runner-up. Her crowning achievement came in 2012 when she won the prestigious title of Miss Arizona USA.

Erika Frantzve at a twilight cruise at Pier 78 and Blackpool's Charlie Kirk. Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage and Dave Howarth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beyond her professional pursuits, Erika is committed to philanthropy. She founded the non-profit organisation Everyday Heroes Like You in 2006. The organisation raises funds for under-recognised charities.

Her dedication to making a positive impact extends to her podcast, Midweek Rise Up, which launched in 2019. Through this platform, she imparts comfort and leadership guidance based on Biblical verses on Wednesdays.

Is Charlie Kirk married?

Yes, Erika Frantzve and Charlie Kirk married on 8 May 2021 after their paths crossed in 2019. Both were actively involved in conservative activism, and their shared interests and beliefs drew them closer.

Erika Frantzve's engagement ring slipped onto her finger on 2 December 2020. The lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Erika Frantzve's wedding to Charlie Kirk has been blessed with the arrival of their first child in August 2022. The podcaster affectionately referred to their daughter as GK in one of her Instagram posts.

Who owns Proclaim Streetwear?

Erika found the purpose-driven Christian clothing line Proclaim Streetwear. Through it, she propagates the gospel of Jesus Christ by inscribing casual wear that cost over a hundred dollar bill.

Charlie Kirk of Crewe Alexandra during the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town. Photo: James Baylis - AMA

Source: Getty Images

The former Miss Arizona is also a big-time real estate agent and works with the Corcoran Group. She is the author of a Christian-based book titled Spirit Check.

Body measurement

Erika Frantzve's height is around 5 feet and 6 inches, and she weighs an average of 57 kilograms. She is a blue-eyed blonde with the typical body type of most models.

Erika Frantzve's net worth

Facts Bio shows her net worth is between $1 and $3 million. She makes the most of her money from revenues generated through her multiple income streams. Charlie Kirk's net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Becoming Charlie Kirk's wife has helped Erika Frantzve gain more popularity as a celebrity figure. She has hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media pages, and several of them listen to her weekly podcasts for inspiration.

