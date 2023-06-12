Who is Eboni Nichols? Age, child, baby daddy, movies, profiles, net worth

Recently, celebrity gay couples have become more open about their sexuality, embracing and enjoying their relationships in the entertainment industry. This is exemplified by Eboni Nichols, widely recognised as the long-term partner of the renowned singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah. Since their relationship became public, it has sparked discussions and admiration, fueling more curiosity about her.

Eboni Nichols at the amfAR Cannes Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Ebony Nichols is an African American seasoned choreographer, dancer, actress, model, and TV personality. She is one of the country's best dancers, having collaborated with acclaimed musicians such as Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. She discovered her passion for dance at a young age and has since established herself as a prominent figure in dance and stage performances, working in music videos, films, TV shows, and commercials.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Eboni Nichols Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Same gender Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilogram 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Martial status Dating Partner Queen Latifa Children 1 School Valley View High School University Chapman University Profession Dancer, choreographer, actress, model, TV personality Net worth $5 million - $7 million

Who is Queen Latifah’s spouse?

Her partner is Eboni Nichols. The dancer was born in California in the United States and grew up in Eagle, Ada County, Idaho. She is an American national with a mixed ethnicity of African-American.

How old is Eboni Nichols?

Eboni Nichols (aged 45 years as of June 2023) was born on 12 May 1978. She pursued her high school education at Valley View High School in Moreno, and upon graduating, she enrolled at Chapman University in Orange, California. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Theatre & Dance at the university.

Career

The wife of Queen Latifa, started dancing at eight and attended Bre Dance Studio. After graduation, Eboni further honed her skills, previously serving as a cheerleader and choreographer for the NBA Los Angeles Laker Girls. She later became a professional choreographer and dancer, appearing in commercials, movies, TV shows, and music videos with stars like Will Smith and Aaliyah.

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Her talent led to choreography roles for brands like Apple, McDonald's, Burger King, and Walgreens. In 2014, she joined the Television Academy, now serving as the Co-Governor of the Choreography Peer Group. Bloc Talent Agency, Inc also manages her.

As a professional dancer and actress, some of Eboni Nichols' movies and TV credits include:

Office Christmas Party

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Miami Vice

Girls Trip

Fresh off the Boat

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Personal life

Eboni Nichols, openly gay, is in a relationship with Dana Elaine Owens, famously known as Queen Latifah. Latifah is a multi-talented actress, producer, rapper, and singer recognised for albums like Trav'lin' Light and Nature of a Sista and onscreen roles in The Equalizer, Just Wright, and Beauty Shop.

How long has Queen Latifah been with Eboni?

They have been together for almost a decade. The couple, who met on the Dancing with the Stars set in 2009, reportedly started dating in 2013. While sharing during an interview session about her choice to pursue a same-gender relationship, she said:

I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life. You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings. I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.

Did Eboni Nichols have a baby?

She welcomed her son in 2019. But the father of Eboni Nichols' baby remains anonymous to the public. Photos of a pregnant Nichols circulated in October 2018, along with rumours of an engagement to Queen Latifah due to a large diamond ring she wore.

US rapper Queen Latifah (L) and US choreographer Eboni Nichols at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes. Photo: Patrica De Melo Moreira/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Before the couple eventually welcomed their baby, Latifah had expressed readiness to start a family in a 2018 interview. In her 2021 BET Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech, Latifah acknowledged her partner, Eboni, and their son, Rebel.

Who is Queen Latifah's biological daughter?

The iconic Hollywood star does not have a daughter. But some people take Laya DeLeon Hayes as her child.

Does Queen Latifah have a baby?

She has no baby from her bloodline but has one with her partner Eboni. The duo co-parents their son Rebel.

Eboni Nichols' net worth

According to Newsunzip, the pro dancer's alleged net worth is between $5 and $7 million. She acquired this from her career as a highly sought-after choreographer. Although successful, she maintains a low-profile lifestyle.

Eboni Nichols is a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry, as her talent for dancing makes a significant and influential contribution to the world of arts. Despite the societal challenges of being gay, she and her renowned partner display unwavering love and support for each other, consistently shining together at public events.

