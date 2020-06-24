Junior Singo's bio: Age, height, daughter, wife, career, car, profile, net worth
Children celebrities tend to enjoy their moments of fame before they fade away from the public limelight as they approach adulthood. Many get lost along the way as they cannot handle the pressure of being public figures. Junior Singo has been on the screens from a young age, but unlike many, he has remained as relevant and fun to watch as ever.
It was in the early 2000s that a young Junior Singo lit the screens with his acting skills and became a household name in South Africa. Almost two decades later, he is still fresh in the industry. He has always joked that he will remain in the industry for a very long time thanks to his baby-face appearance. Venda credits his success to his mother, who is an art director.
Junior Singo profile summary
- Full name: Nathaniel Junior Oliphant
- Known as: Junior Singo
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 1989
- Place of birth: Chawelo, Soweto, South Africa
- Junior Singo age: 31 years
- Nationality: South African
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Black
- Mother: Carol Oliphant
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Lusanda Mtongana
- Children: Ayamah
- Schools: Laerskool WH Coetzer, Regents Park Primary School, Sir John Adamson High School
- Occupation: Actor, producer, entertainer, DJ, and MC
- Junior Singo's Instagram: @natjuniorsingo
Junior Singo's biography
Junior Singo Venda was born in a place called Chawelo in Soweto, South Africa. He is the son of an art director by the name Carol Oliphant, who is his mother. Though born in Chawelo, Venda later moved to Protea Glen where he is said to have spent most of his childhood.
He started acting as a child and is known for appearances in shows such as Beat the Drum, Zabalaza, and Generations. It was his mother, Carol Oliphant, who is an art director that influenced his acting career.
Height
The star is of average height. Junior Singo's height is 1.60 meters, which is roughly 5 feet and 2 inches tall.
Junior Singo's daughter
The youthful Venda joined the fathers club when his beautiful daughter Ayamah was born. Although there is no information on who Ayamah’s mother is, there is no doubt that the celebrity loves his daughter and is proud of her. Ayamah reportedly lives with her mother but visits her father every weekend, and they watch animated movies together.
Junior Singo's wife
The celebrity has been low-key when it comes to his dating life. He is not the kind to make headlines for jumping from one relationship to another. He has been known to be in a relationship with Lusanda Mtongana, who is the current Junior Singo girlfriend.
The two are fond of each other and share romantic photos of them together on Instagram. However, they are yet to get married and make it official.
Career
The highlight of Venda’s career came in 2003 when he was cast in the feature film, Beat the Drum. Since then, he has had numerous television appearances, thus becoming a household name in South Africa. His mother has been phenomenal in his career as she is the one who encouraged him to audition for one of his famous roles as Themba in a television series called Hopeville.
Venda’s oldest character in a TV series was Shorty in Intersexions. He has featured in other films such as The Wooden Camera (2003), Country of my Skull (2004) – where his character was as Samuel L. Jackson’s son, Red Dust (2004) and 2006’s The Trail. Venda was also cast in the 2006 television movie, The Good Provider, which was the second of eight films in the Heartlines series.
Venda was awarded the Best Newcomer award for Beat the Drum in a ceremony held at the Monaco International Film Festival in 2003. He also won the Best Actor Gong at the Newport Beach Festival in California.
The roles Venda Singo has played as an actor include:
- The Bookkeeper in 4 Hours
- Buhle in 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls
- Kholo in eKasi: Our Stories
- Themba Manyani in Hopeville
- Shorty in Intersexions
- Tshepo in isiPantsula
- Sakhile in Rhythm City
- Brains James in Thola
- Qiniso in Zabalaza
- A Player in Zone 14
- Jabu Sithole in The Good Provider
- Madiba in The Wooden Camera
- Sipho in Red Dust
- Musa in Beat the Drum
Junior Singo car
Venda likes his toys and has shared photos of him in expensive cars. He has a taste for the fancy lifestyle, and no one can blame him because he has earned it.
Junior Singo net worth
The talented actor has had a long and successful acting career. He is still young, and at the peak of his career meaning, he has a lot to make should he continue acting. According to Networthpost, the actor is worth $1 million.
Frequently asked questions
The following are the most asked questions:
How old is Junior Singo?
The South African actor Venda Singo is 31 years old.
How old is Mpho from Generation?
Mpho from generations, also known as Venda Singo, is 31 years old.
Who is Mpho from Generations?
The character Mpho from the popular Soapie Generations is played by the actor and producer Venda Singo.
There is no doubt that Junior Singo is a very talented actor. His numerous appearances on television speak to his dedication and hard work. Today, he is no stranger in South African households, having been on TV from a very young age. As if he was not busy enough already, he has also ventured into music and has great potential to succeed at it.
