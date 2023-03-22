Sino Msolo's bio, age, real name, songs, album, profiles, net worth
Sino Msolo is a South African singer and songwriter whose rise to stardom did not shock those close to him because of his relentless effort to succeed in his music career. His music is a fusion of various genres, including soul, R&B, and pop, and he is known for his smooth and soulful voice. He has collaborated with prominent South African artists, sealing his fame in the industry.
Sino Msolo is an Afro-musician who has been making waves in the music scene for some time now. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and composer. His captivating charm and soulful vocals have garnered a massive global following, winning countless admirers' affection.
Sino Msolo's profile summary
|Real name
|Nondoda Msolo
|Nickname
|Sinoyolo Msolo
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|15 September 1997
|Age
|25 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|College/University
|University of the Free State
|Profession
|Singer, rapper, songwriter, composer
|Social media account
Sino Msolo's biography
Sino Msolo's real name is Nondoda Msolo, but he uses Sinoyolo or Sino as his stage name. His parents are teachers. His father is a principal, while his mother teaches grade one. Sino is the second child among his siblings; he has an older brother and a younger sister. He graduated from the University of the Free State.
How old is Sino Msolo?
Sino Msolo is 25 years of age as of March 2023. He was born on 15 September 1997 in Flagstaff, a small town in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape, South Africa.
Career
In 2017, the artist appeared on Idols SA, a hit reality television show on Mzansi Magic and came 29th. He did not lose hope and decided to showcase his talent on social media.
One of his videos featured him singing a song by DJ and music producer Sun-El Musician, which he tagged him in. Sun-El was impressed and retweeted the post. He contacted Sun-El directly and asked to join his music label, which was accepted.
Sino Msolo's album and songs
Under El-World Music, Msolo launched his debut album Mamela, centred on a love story and depicting the challenges and joys of being in love, in November 2019. The album consisted of 16 tracks and was completed in a week or less. Prominent artists collaborated with him on the project, including Claudio, Kenza, S-tone, Mthunzi, and Sun-El Musician.
After the album's release, the artist discovered the need for him to leave the label to chart his path to reach the next level. Sharing during an interview with The Africa Report, he said:
Eventually, I had to do my own thing because the plans that I had didn’t (materialise). I wanted something else. It was just a decision that I made to hustle on my own and see what’s up because depending on someone and then once they’re not there, you won’t know anything, and it’s back to square one, so let me just train myself now to do things on my own and survive on my own.
At the beginning of 2020, Sino Msolo was selected for the New Artist Spotlight series by Apple Music. Two years later, he collaborated with Gaba Cannal to create the iMini Yonke track. Here are some other Sino Msolo songs:
- Thuli
- Nkosi Yam
- I'm Sorry
- Shandapha
- Thela
- Groove Cartel Amapiano Mix
- Ngelinye llanga
- Kaso
- Intombi Yami
- Makoti
Who is Sino Msolo's wife?
Sino Msolo's marital or relationship status is unknown. The amapiano artist is known for his reserved personality and has not shared any details about his life, including his romantic connections. It is still being determined whether he is single, in a relationship, or married.
Sino Msolo's net worth
Though Msolo's net worth is under review, he has earned well from his music and collaborations with other artists. His talent has gained him recognition and opportunities in the industry.
Sino Msolo is an amapiano sensation taking the world by storm. His talent, tenacity, and hard work have propelled him to stardom, and he shows no signs of slowing down. He is poised to ascend to new heights with his unwavering dedication and excellent work ethic.
