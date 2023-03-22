Sino Msolo's bio, age, real name, songs, album, profiles, net worth

Sino Msolo is a South African singer and songwriter whose rise to stardom did not shock those close to him because of his relentless effort to succeed in his music career. His music is a fusion of various genres, including soul, R&B, and pop, and he is known for his smooth and soulful voice. He has collaborated with prominent South African artists, sealing his fame in the industry.

Sino Msolo is an Afro-musician who has been making waves in the music scene for some time now. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and composer. His captivating charm and soulful vocals have garnered a massive global following, winning countless admirers' affection.

Sino Msolo's profile summary

Real name Nondoda Msolo Nickname Sinoyolo Msolo Gender Male Date of birth 15 September 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College/University University of the Free State Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, composer Social media account Instagram

Sino Msolo's biography

Sino Msolo's real name is Nondoda Msolo, but he uses Sinoyolo or Sino as his stage name. His parents are teachers. His father is a principal, while his mother teaches grade one. Sino is the second child among his siblings; he has an older brother and a younger sister. He graduated from the University of the Free State.

How old is Sino Msolo?

Sino Msolo is 25 years of age as of March 2023. He was born on 15 September 1997 in Flagstaff, a small town in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Career

In 2017, the artist appeared on Idols SA, a hit reality television show on Mzansi Magic and came 29th. He did not lose hope and decided to showcase his talent on social media.

One of his videos featured him singing a song by DJ and music producer Sun-El Musician, which he tagged him in. Sun-El was impressed and retweeted the post. He contacted Sun-El directly and asked to join his music label, which was accepted.

Sino Msolo's album and songs

Under El-World Music, Msolo launched his debut album Mamela, centred on a love story and depicting the challenges and joys of being in love, in November 2019. The album consisted of 16 tracks and was completed in a week or less. Prominent artists collaborated with him on the project, including Claudio, Kenza, S-tone, Mthunzi, and Sun-El Musician.

After the album's release, the artist discovered the need for him to leave the label to chart his path to reach the next level. Sharing during an interview with The Africa Report, he said:

Eventually, I had to do my own thing because the plans that I had didn’t (materialise). I wanted something else. It was just a decision that I made to hustle on my own and see what’s up because depending on someone and then once they’re not there, you won’t know anything, and it’s back to square one, so let me just train myself now to do things on my own and survive on my own.

At the beginning of 2020, Sino Msolo was selected for the New Artist Spotlight series by Apple Music. Two years later, he collaborated with Gaba Cannal to create the iMini Yonke track. Here are some other Sino Msolo songs:

Thuli

Nkosi Yam

I'm Sorry

Shandapha

Thela

Groove Cartel Amapiano Mix

Ngelinye llanga

Kaso

Intombi Yami

Makoti

Who is Sino Msolo's wife?

Sino Msolo's marital or relationship status is unknown. The amapiano artist is known for his reserved personality and has not shared any details about his life, including his romantic connections. It is still being determined whether he is single, in a relationship, or married.

Sino Msolo's net worth

Though Msolo's net worth is under review, he has earned well from his music and collaborations with other artists. His talent has gained him recognition and opportunities in the industry.

Sino Msolo is an amapiano sensation taking the world by storm. His talent, tenacity, and hard work have propelled him to stardom, and he shows no signs of slowing down. He is poised to ascend to new heights with his unwavering dedication and excellent work ethic.

