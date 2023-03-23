Who is Lindsay Lohan's husband? Bader Shammas' net worth, family, profiles

What is Bader Shammas' net worth? Bader is a financier who serves as the vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai. However, he only came to the limelight after rumours that he was dating Lindsay Lohan, an American actress, singer-songwriter, and producer.

They tied the knot in June 2022, having dated for two years.

Shammas is a Dubai-based businessman popularly known as Lindsay Lohan's husband. Bader Shammas has had a thriving career in the banking sector, making fans curious about his net worth.

Bader Shammas' profiles

Full name Bader Shammas Birthplace Kuwait Nationality Emirati Ethnicity Mixed Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates College University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida John H. Sykes College of Business, Florida Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lindsay Lohan Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 70 kg (Approx) Body measurements 40-32-12 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Profession Businessman, Financier Known for Being the husband of Lindsay Lohan Net worth $110 million

Bader Shammas' bio

The celebrity husband was born on June 17 in Kuwait. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Despite being married to a celebrity, Bader prefers a private life, and there is little concerning his year of birth, early life and family.

Bader Shammas' education

Shammas enrolled at the University of South Florida to pursue a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 2010. He later proceeded to John H. Sykes College of Business, affiliated with Tampa University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Bader Shammas' wedding

The duo engaged on 28 November 2021. Although they have kept their relationship relatively private, it was reported they had been seeing each other for almost two years before their engagement. Lindsay shared the news of their engagement on her Instagram account. They tied the knot in June 2022 in a colourful wedding. In March 2023, Lohan announced she was expecting her first child.

In an interview, Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, expressed her excitement about her daughter's engagement and said,

My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light.

Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, also expressed his happiness about his daughter's marriage and said,

Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I will say is that I am so happy for her and Bader and proud of all she is doing in life. God bless them.

Lohan began modelling for Ford Models at age three.

Who is Lindsay Lohan?

She is an American actress and pop singer who starred in Mean Girls and became a tabloid magnet since gaining celebrity status in the early 2000s. She was born in New York City, USA, on July 2, 1986. Thus, she is 37 years as of 2023. Her father, Michael Lohan, ran a pasta business, while her mother, Donata Sullivan, was an investment banker.

Her parents had a turbulent relationship and later divorced, which affected her and her siblings psychologically during their childhood. Nevertheless, that did not deter her from achieving her dreams.

She began modelling for Ford Models, Calvin Klein, and Abercrombie Kids at age three. She landed her first significant role in The Parent Trap, a remake of a famous 1961 movie. She continued featuring in other top films until she took a break to venture into business. She opened a resort named Lohan Beach House Mykonos on the Greek island Mykonos.

Lindsay is actively involved in humanitarian efforts and annually contributes large sums to American Red Cross.

Lindsay Lohan's movies

Lindsay has made appearances in over 60 TV commercials. In addition to that she has been featured in the following movies:

2004: Mean Girls

1998: The Parent Trap

2003: Freaky Friday

2006: The Holiday

2006: Bobby

2010: Machete

2006: A Prairie Home Companion

2007: Georgia Rule

2006: Just My Luck

2007: Chapter 27

Bader serves as the vice president at Credit Suisse.

What does Bader Shammas do for a living?

Shammas is a financier, and he is currently working as the assistant vice president at the banking firm Credit Suisse since August 2018. He previously worked as an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management as an analyst in Manama, Bahrain, back in 2013

Little-known facts about Bader Shammas

He is a banking expert. He attended college in America. Has been dating Lohan for two years. They had their honeymoon on the Turkish Riviera He is pretty active on social media Likes to travel. He is a car enthusiast and has a collection of luxury cars.

How much is Badar Shammas worth?

The Dubai-based financier has a net worth estimated at $110 million. He derives his income through his vast business, stock investment, and working as a wealth manager for various big firms. Bader Shammas' salary is estimated at $5 million annually for being the vice president of Credit Suisse, a world-renowned international wealth management firm.

How much is Lindsay Lohan currently worth?

His spouse, Lohan, has a net worth estimated at $2 million. She has been involved in the entertainment industry for almost all her life. Since then, she has had experiences as an actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and businesswoman with multi-million dollar earnings just from her movie appearances.

Bader Shammas' house

Shammas lives with his wife, Lindsay Lohan, in their luxurious house in Dubai, where they have been residing for the past seven years. Details about the exact cost of his house are not provided.

Above is everything you need to know about Bader Shammas' net worth, family, career, and spouse. He is a Dubai-based financier and businessman but only came to the limelight following his marriage to Lindsay Lohan, a celebrated American actress and singer.

