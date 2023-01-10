Top 17 South African millionaires in 2024: get to know the richest

Did you know South Africa has the highest number of millionaires compared to other African nations? There are thousands of South African millionaires today. Most of them have invested in various businesses. The country has a favourable business environment and a relatively stable economy.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many self-made South African millionaires in 2024. Others were born into wealthy families and have invested in industries that pay well. Some of the wealthiest people in the country are known for their flashy lifestyles.

Top 17 South African millionaires in 2024

Many people dream of becoming wealthy. As a result, they work hard to achieve millionaire status. Discover the top millionaires in contemporary South Africa and the businesses they run.

17. DJ Zinhle - $3 million

Dj Zinhle at the Comedy Central Roast Of Khanyi Mbau at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 December 1983

30 December 1983 Age: 40 years (as of 2024)

40 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Media career and business ventures

DJ Zinhle is one of the most successful South African millionaires in the entertainment industry. DJ Zinhle's net worth is estimated to be $3 million as of 2024.

She has multiple honors and several successful business enterprises to her credit. Zinhle is an author, entrepreneur, record producer, singer, and proud mother in addition to deejaying.

16. Khanyi Mbau - $10 million

Khanyi Mbau attends the African National Congress (ANC) Siyanqoba countdown to victory rally at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15th October 1985

15th October 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2024)

38 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Media career, liquor sale, and real estate

Khanyisile Mbau, alias Khanyi Mbau, is one of the self-made millionaires in South Africa. She is a renowned media and television personality, actress, artist, and entrepreneur. She was born and raised in Soweto and came into the limelight after starring as Doobsie in SABC 2's soap opera Muvhango.

The actress has a line of gin called I Am Khanyi. The brand represents her persona and style. She has also invested in real estate and runs 2k Business Centres in Sandton.

The actress' assets include luxury cars. Her fleet features a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche Carrera GTS, and Mercedes-Benz AMG. Khanyi Mbau's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

15. Duduzane Zuma - $15 million

Businessman Duduzane Zuma during second day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on October 08, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20th May 1982

20th May 1982 Age: 41 years (as of 2024)

41 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Mining, media and hospitality

Duduzane Zuma is a businessman and philanthropist. He is the most popular of Jacob Zuma's children and associates with the Mzansi's National Congress (ANC) political party.

Duduzane bought an R18 million apartment in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, in 2015. Duduzane's posh rides confirm his reputable financial status. As of 2024, Duduzane Zuma's net worth is alleged to be $15 million.

14. Cassper Nyovest - $15 million

Cassper Nyovest posing for pictures in a black t-shirt and blue tracksuit. Photo: @casspernyovest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 16th December 1990

16th December 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2024)

33 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Record label, apparel store, and liquor production

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, alias Cassper Nyovest, is one of the young millionaires in South Africa in 2024. He is a rapper, entrepreneur, songwriter, record producer, and part-time boxer.

The entrepreneur owns a record label called Family Tree. His apparel line is also called Family Tree. He recently launched a tequila beverage called Billiato and signed a Root of Fame sneaker deal with Drip Footwear.

The rapper's fleet of luxury vehicles includes a McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT V8, and a Rolls Royce. Cassper Nyovest's net worth is estimated to be $15 million.

13. Jacob Zuma - $20 million

Former South African President Jacob Zuma gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally in his support outside the High Court in Durban. Photo: Gianluingi/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 12th April 1942

12th April 1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2024)

81 years (as of 2024) Business: Oil, gold, cigarette, diamond, airline and retail industries

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is the former president of South Africa and a successful businessman. His family owns the Isthebe Group of Companies with interests in oil, gold, cigarette, diamond, airline, and retail.

He sits on the board of the firm with other family members. He owns multiple assets in different parts of the world, including Dubai and Nkandla. His fleet of vehicles includes two Land Rover Discoveries, four Range Rovers, two Audi Q7s, and three Audi A6s. Jacob Zuma's net worth is allegedly $20 million.

12. MaMkhize - $21.09 million

MaMkhize posing for pictures in orange and black outfits. Photo: @kwa_mammkhize (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 6th April 1975

6th April 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

48 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Construction, auto, transport, and football club

MaMkhize is a socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist, and television personality born and raised in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal. Most people recognise her from the Mzansi Magic reality series Kwa Mam'Mkhize.

After completing her studies, she started a construction company called Zikhulise Group. She is also the founder of Zikhulise Auto Recoveries, Zikhulise Maintenance and Transport, and Inyanga Trading. She also owned Royal Eagles FC, a South African football club, but has since sold itS.

Being in the construction industry means she has invested in properties and is among the richest property moguls in South Africa. Her fleet of cars features a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Maserati GranTurismo.

She is one of the most women South African millionaires. MaMkhize's net worth is guesstimated to be $21.09 million.

11. Vusi Thembekwayo - $36.4 million

Vusi Thembekwayo sitting on a blue and white sofa. Photo: @Vusi Thembekwayo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 21st March 1985

21st March 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2024)

38 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Real estate, venture capital, and business masterclasses

Many people recognise Vusi Thembekwayo as a venture capitalist, best-selling author, elite coach, mentor, and keynote speaker. He is an advisor to Fortune 500 companies and many blue-chip corporates across the globe.

The venture capitalist's car collection features a BMW X6M, Porsche Boxter, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin, and BMW M4. Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth is guesstimated to be $36.4 million.

10. Mike Teke - $64 million

Mike Teke, chief executive officer of Seriti Resources Holdings Ltd., on the opening day of the 'Investing In Resources And Mining In Africa' Indaba in Johannesburg. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Year of birth: 1964

1964 Age: 60 years (as of 2024)

60 years (as of 2024) Business: Mining

Mike Teke is the Chairperson and controlling shareholder of the Masimong Group, an investment firm with interests in mining, agriculture, and financial services. He is also the chief executive officer of Seriti.

Seriti is a South African mining company co-owned by four anchor shareholders: Masimong Group, Zungu Investments, Thebe Investments, and Community Investment Holdings (CIH). Mike Teke's net worth is guesstimated to $64 million.

9. Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo - $95 million

Year of birth: 1959

1959 Age: 65 years (as of 2024)

65 years (as of 2024) Business: Mining

Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo is the founder of Eyesizwe Coal, a mining company. Eyesizwe Coal thrived and earned him financial success.

In 2006, Kumba Coal, Kumba Resources Limited, and Eyesizwe Coal merged to form Exxaro Resources Limited. While Mntambo owns many assets, he has not disclosed what he owns to the public. Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo's net worth as of 2024 is allegedly $95 million.

8. Phuthuma Nhleko - $142 million

Phuthuma Nhleko, chief executive officer of MTN Group Ltd., speaks at the Africa Investment Day conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Hannelore Foerster/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7th April 1960

7th April 1960 Age: 63 years (as of 2024)

63 years (as of 2024) Business: Investments in petroleum, telecommunications, and information technology

Phuthuma Nhleko is a civil engineer by profession. He has invested heavily in multiple industries. In 1994, he founded Worldwide African Investment Holdings. The company has interests in IT, petroleum, and telecommunications.

In 2012, he co-founded the Phembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund with Johann Rupert. Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund is the former Worldwide African Investment Holdings. He owns multiple properties, cars, and other assets in the country. Phuthuma Nhleko's net worth is allegedly around $142 million.

7. Sipho Abednego Nkosi - $163 million

Year of birth: 1954

1954 Age: 70 years (as of 2024)

70 years (as of 2024) Business: Stock trading

Sipho Abednego Nkosi owns over 89,000 units of Tronox PLC stock worth. He is the director of this company and has been engaging in stock trading for years.

He is also the chief executive officer of Exxaro Resources. The business mogul is notoriously quiet about his private life, and details of his assets are scarce online. Sipho Abednego Nkosi's net worth is guesstimated to be $163 million.

6. Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale - $200 million

Tokyo Sexwale gives a press conference during the starting day of the World Economic Forum on Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Photo: AFP Photo/Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5th March 1953

5th March 1953 Age: 70 years (as of 2024)

70 years (as of 2024) Businesses: Mvelaphanda Group and Tiso Blackstar Group

Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale is ranked among the top 10 South African millionaires in 2024. He is the founder of Mvelaphanda Group, a company with interests in mining, financial services, real estate, and healthcare. He also founded Tiso Blackstar Group, a media company.

The business mogul owns multiple properties in South Africa, a fleet of luxurious vehicles, and other undisclosed assets. Tokyo Sexwale's net worth is alleged to be $200 million.

5. Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million

GT Ferreira, Chairman of RMB Holdings Limited, during a media interview. Photo: Business Day/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6th April 1948

6th April 1948 Age: 75 years (as of 2024)

75 years (as of 2024) Business: Banking

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira is a respected businessman, investor, and banker. He is one of the founders of FirstRand Bank, alongside Laurie Dippenaar and Paul Harris. He founded Rand Consolidated Investing, which became FirstRand Bank after several mergers and acquisitions.

He runs a family-owned vineyard called Tokara and a nature conservancy. He also owns other properties and a fleet of luxury vehicles. GT Ferreira's net worth is guesstimated to be $420 million.

4. Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million

Cyril Ramaphosa during an interview in his home in Hyde Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17th November 1952

17th November 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2024)

71 years (as of 2024) Business: Shanduka Group (investment company)

Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the leading black South African millionaires in 2024. He is the fifth democratically elected president of the Republic of South Africa. Since assuming government positions, he stepped back from his business pursuits to avoid conflict of interest.

He is the founder of Shanduka Group, an investment firm with interests in multiple industries. Due to his position, President Ramaphosa is chauffeured in a presidential motorcade. He also has a personal car collection and multiple properties in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Cyril Ramaphosa's net worth is guesstimated to be $450 million.

3. Adrian Gore - $480 million

Adrian Gore, chief executive officer of Discovery Ltd., following an interview at the company's headquarters in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th May 1964

16th May 1964 Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Business: Insurance

Adrian Gore is among the top 10 richest men in South Africa in 2024. He is the founder of Discovery Holdings, a leading insurance firm in the country. His company provides health insurance for at least 200,000 companies and about two million people.

The business mogul enjoys cars and likes the thrill of speed. Even so, he thinks cars are a waste of money. He is yet to disclose the luxury models he owns. Adrian Gore's net worth is guesstimated to be $480 million.

2. Raymond Ackerman - $500 million

Date of birth: 10th March 1931

10th March 1931 Age: 92 years (as of 2024)

92 years (as of 2024) Business: Pick 'n Pay supermarket group

Raymond Ackerman runs his business together with his family. He is the founder of the Pick N Pay Group supermarket chain. His venture has over 870 retail stores across Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

While he owns multiple vehicles and properties, there is no information about them in the public domain. His advanced age has made him step aside from the business. His children are running it. Raymond Ackerman's net worth is alleged to $500 million.

1. Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million

Laurie Dippenaar, the former CEO of FirstRand, stands outside his house in Bryanstown outside Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25th October 1948

25th October 1948 Age: 75 years (as of 2024)

75 years (as of 2024) Business: Financial services

Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar has invested in financial services. In 1977, he co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing. After a series of acquisitions and mergers, he formed FirstRand Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in South Africa.

The businessman, investor, and banker is a multi-millionaire who lives a quiet life. He has a palatial property in Johannesburg. As of 2024, Laurie Dippenaar's net worth is estimated to be $610 million.

Recap of the top 15 South African millionaires in 2024

Position Name Estimated net worth 1 Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar $610 million 2 Raymond Ackerman $500 million 3 Adrian Gore $480 million 4 Cyril Ramaphosa $450 million 5 Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira $420 million 6 Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale $200 million 7 Sipho Abednego Nkosi $163 million 8 Phuthuma Nhleko $142 million 9 Zwelibanzi Vincent Mntambo $95 million 10 Mike Teke $64 million 11 Vusi Thembekwayo $36.4 million 12 MaMkhize $21.09 million 13 Jacob Zuma $20 million 14 Cassper Nyovest $15 million 15 Duduzane Zuma $15 million 16 Khanyi Mbau $10 million 17 DJ Zinhle $3 million

How many millionaires are there in South Africa?

South Africa is home to about 39,300 high net worth individuals (HNWIs). Out of these, 2,080 are multi-millionaires with a net wealth of at least $10 million.

Who is the youngest millionaire in South Africa?

Sandile Shezi is recognised as the youngest millionaire in the country. He is among the few known South African forex millionaires. He was born in 1993 and is the founder and CEO of Global Forex Institute.

Who is the richest in SA?

The richest man in South Africa is Johann Rupert. He has a guesstimated net worth of $10.2 billion as of 2024.

What is Patrice Motsepe's net worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Patrice Motsepe's net worth is guesstimated to be $2.5 billion. He is the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, and he attained billionaire status in 2008.

Who is the richest person in the world?

The wealthiest person in the world is Elon Musk, with a net worth of $255.6 billion. He is the founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

Who are some South African millionaires who became broke?

There are several South African millionaires who went broke, including Prokid, Mandoza, Baby Jake Matlala, Brown Dash, and the late Brenda Fassie.

Are there black billionaires in South Africa?

Yes, Patrice Motsepe is a black billionaire from South Africa. Patrice Motsepe's net worth is $2.5 billion.

There are thousands of South African millionaires in 2024. The list above shows the top 17 people who acquired wealth by running successful businesses.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the cheapest cars in South Africa. A car has become a necessity rather than a luxury in contemporary South Africa.

One of the biggest factors determining the type of car one purchases is the budget. The cheapest vehicles in the country offer comfort and convenience without emptying your bank account.

Source: Briefly News