South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu spoke about the tragic loss of his sister at the hands of her partner

The Shaka iLembe star was a guest on 702 and spoke with presenter and broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja

People responded to the interview, with many people saying positive things about Mthembu's sister

‘Shaka iLembe’ star Thembinkosi Mthembu spoke about his sister's passing. Image: Thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

As the country turns purple in solidarity with gender based violence and femicide (GBVF) victims, Thembinkosi Mthembu recalled how this also touched him.

During his interview on Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja on 702, Mthembu recounted the GBVF incident, which claimed the life of his sister.

Thembinkosi on sister's passing

During his recent interview, the Shaka Ilembe star recalled meeting his late sister's partner and immediately noted how toxic he was. He saw that the way he loved her was dangerous.

As their romance progressed, his character reportedly began to change, which then led to his sister dumping him. Little did she know that would be the beginning of the end. After getting dumped, the man allegedly murdered her.

The former Adulting star mentioned how the perpetrator's stepmother tried to reach out to him following his interview on a podcast, where he spoke about his sister's murder. After noticing that the ordeal still hurt him, she attempted to talk to him, but he denied.

“His stepmother tried to reach out after an interview I did, which was on a podcast. I think she saw I’m still struggling and had attempted to talk to me, but I was like No, it’s okay. If they wanted to check up, they would have done that before the podcast.”

Thembinkosi Mthembu had to learn how to accept that his sister died at the hands of someone who loved her.

Reacting to Facebook blogger Sama Jobe's post, people who were close to the sister recalled how kind she was.

Phumzile Phooko said:

"I remember this so well, I know Ntuthu and Zidane from a young age as they lived down the road from home."

Mxolisi Sniper Zuma shared:

"Same story as mine."

Ernhle MaZingelwayo stated:

"I remember her so well. She was beautiful and loved herself. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Thenjiwe Nomcebo Ngcobo shared:

"Yeah, his sister was very beautiful."

Nosipho Nocieh shared:

"It is very painful to lose someone you love. I hope he heals."

Watch the YouTube interview below:

Celebs join the fight against GBV

A few South African male celebrities, including Mmusi Maimane, Zakes Bantwini and J Something, have joined the fight against GBVF.

They did this by changing their profile pictures to purple on social media, declaring their support for the movement.

Other female celebs include Bonang Matheba and Tyla, as well as Pearl Thusi and many more.

