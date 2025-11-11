Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout officially went public to introduce fans to his new partner

A year after his marriage ended in divorce, the funny man has moved on and appears to be head over heels in love

Often showing off his new lady on his social media pages, fans have responded in favour of the relationship, admiring the lovebirds in the comment section

South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has officially introduced his new partner a year after announcing his divorce.

The funny man is once again off the market after showing off the new woman in his life, a lady named Helga Vorster, whom he often flaunts on his social media pages.

In his latest Instagram post on Sunday, 9 November 2025, Schalk reflected on his trip to Paternoster, a fishing village in the Western Cape, where he performed.

"Don't have any pictures of my show in Paternoster today (which had the best, nicest audience by the way), but I did get some nice pictures of me and @helgavorster."

The comedian posted cosy pictures of himself and his partner, and bragged about her "always stealing the show" wherever they went.

Schalk went public with the relationship in August, when he shared photos of his time with Helga, touring Europe along with his family.

This follows the comedian's divorce from his film director ex-wife, Mica McKechnie, in 2024, with whom he was married for two years.

After their wedding, Schalk said he always knew that he wanted to marry his former partner, a classic case of love at first sight. However, according to The South African, the comedian also expressed that, toward their divorce, he also knew "for a while" that their marriage wouldn't work out.

Nevertheless, he appears happier than ever, flaunting his new love with quirky, loved-up photos and captions on social media.

See some of the couple's pictures together below.

Fans react to Schalk Bezuidenhout's new relationship

Fans and followers admired the couple's adorable pictures and relationship, sending supportive messages in the comment section. Read some of their posts below.

angeladorego said:

"So happy for you."

helgaseyffert admired Schalk Bezuidenhout's partner:

"She is beautiful! And I love her name."

adna_willemse showed love to the couple:

"Very happy for you guys!"

yanka.mans wrote:

"You two are so cute, Schalk! I was watching you during Francois van Coke. You guys deserve love."

ydasilva86 gushed over the couple:

"You two are so adorable!! Two peas in a pod, or should I say two leopards in the bush?"

hobby_gardner_diy_fan posted:

"Love how you express art and, in a way, yourselves. Thanks for sharing."

