Many South Africans have been rooting for Rachel and Siya Kolisi to rekindle their love one more time

This was after the social media influencer and entrepreneur posted pictures of herself with the kids supporting Kolisi during their match against France

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Rachel's post on social media

Fans are rooting for Rachel and Siya's reconciliation. Image: @rachelkolisi, @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Bathong, South Africans are a nation that never gives up on what they want wholeheartedly, and one of these things is Rachel and Siya Kolisi's reconciliation, which they have been patiently waiting for after they announced their divorce more than a year ago.

Recently, the popular entrepreneur and social media influencer Rachel Kolisi has been trending online ever since she posted about travelling to France with her children to support her ex-husband for his 100th Springbok test cap.

The star earlier shared a picture of herself with her son at the stadium during the Test Cap match in Paris on her Instagram page, which quickly went viral and had many netizens calling for her and Siya to reunite and give their marriage another try, even though some wanted her to leave the Kolisi surname after their divorce.

See the post below:

SA calls for Siya and Rachel to reunite

Shortly after the post went viral on social media, many netizens had been flooding the comment section with their reactions; some were rooting for the stars to rekindle their love, and others applauded their co-parenting skills. Here's what they had to say below:

tatjanaschoen said:

"Honestly, just in awe of the person you are and your heart."

ronel_currin wrote:

"You also deserve the accolades for being there through thick and thin. This is a 100 for you too. You are a Gracious Queen. Stand in your Power."

sibiyanokuphila commented:

"A true definition of co-parenting where you prioritise what's best for the kids and their childhood while still choosing yourself 🥰 The pride of excelling at it, the most rewarding…Over being spiteful and spitting poison onto the kids you ought to protect. I am so proud of you, hun❤️ keep it up."

karenisrael20 responded:

"Co-parenting at its best. A lot of people could learn from this. You are just incredible @rachelkolisi."

fearlessly_faithfull replied:

"This speaks absolute volumes!!! Siya is the people’s president and @rachelkolisi will always remain our first lady! We absolutely adore all you do to ensure the best for your children."

nomabhucwa stated:

"Y'all can rekindle your love; we won't judge. We are a very understanding nation, sana."

SA reacts to Rachel supporting Siya Kolisi during his 100 Test Cap match. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi talks about Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi talked about her former husband, Siya Kolisi, in a previous interview. She shared the reason they both partnered on the same goal of making people's lives better within their community.

The news about the end of the former South African couple's eight-year marriage last October took the social media space by surprise, especially those who had made their union a benchmark for their own.

Source: Briefly News