South African entrepreneur Rachel Kolisi found herself being dragged on social media by netizens

This was after the star posted a new video of her being on a magazine cover recently

Many peeps demanded that the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, return to her maiden name since she's no longer with the star

Bathong, South Africans have zero chill whatsoever! Recently, the popular media personality and Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel, found herself being dragged on social media by netizens for still using her ex's surname.

This happened after the entrepreneur posted a clip on TikTok of her revealing the cover of a magazine she was featured on. Shortly after the star, who is still healing from her divorce, many internet warriors questioned the reason behind her still using the Kolisi surname instead of returning to her maiden name, and others demanded she drop the surname.

However, in July 2025, Briefly News had reached out to experts questioning the main reason why Rachel is still using her former husband's surname despite them being divorced, and the celebrity branding expert Thando Masondo emphasised that the Kolisi surname is now a massive brand.

Masondo also stated that Rachel Kolisi isn't a name anymore but a public brand and that over a decade she has been in the front line helping push the Kolisi narrative.

"This isn’t just a name on paper; it’s a name that built influence, trust, and identity. She was part of building the Kolisi Foundation, she managed campaigns, and she became a role model. That name has equity and walking away from it would mean walking away from visibility and recognition she earned," says Masondo.

Netizens want Rachel to drop Siya's surname

Many netizens commented under Rachel's post, demanding she move on from the surname since she is no longer his wife, and others questioned why she is still using it. Here's what they had to say below:

BEAUTY By THANDIE wrote:

"Yoh, that Kolisi surname."

Just_Zaks said:

I agree, it's time to remove it."

reba questioned:

"Since you are divorced, doesn't your surname change back?"

PDC defended Rachel:

"Good for her for keeping the surname….after what he did, she has every right to make bank with that surname."

MsUndastood commented:

"Focus on her strength, her achievement, a woman of worth, an individual who knows who she is, the surname is not a biggy."

stefaan450 mentioned:

"She knows very well that she will fade away without the Kolisi surname."

Rachel Kolisi talks about Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi talked about her former husband, Siya Kolisi, in a previous interview. She shared the reason they both partnered on the same goal of making people's lives better within their community.

The news about the end of the former South African couple's eight-year marriage last October took the social media space by surprise, especially those who had made their union a benchmark for their own.

