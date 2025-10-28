Miss South Africa 2023 Top 5 finalist Homba Mazaleni's TikTok account was hacked after celebrating sister Qhawekazi Mazaleni's recent win

Her old account had over 120 000 followers, which she is slowly getting back on her new account

Local members of the online community showed Homba support by clicking the 'follow' button

Homba Mazaleni shared that her account was hacked, alluding that it was because she was supporting her sister, Miss South Africa 2025 winner Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Image: @homba_mazaleni

Source: Instagram

Since Qhawekazi Mazaleni, affectionately known as Qhawe, won Miss South Africa 2025 on 25 October, 2025, her sister Homba Mazaleni has proven herself to be her biggest supporter. She tirelessly dedicated several TikTok posts to her baby sibling. Unfortunately, she lost her account to hackers, but that didn't stop her from continuing to celebrate the beauty queen.

On 28 October, 2025, Homba, who was a part of the Top 5 during Miss South Africa 2023, created a new TikTok account and addressed the hackers while holding a glass of bubbly, saying:

"Don't you worry, I will make sure to get every single follower back, all 120 000. The God that I serve is so big and powerful that the 120 000 followers that I've got will be multiplied.

"So yes, I will continue to shout Qhawe's name until kingdom come. She deserves a sister who is going to scream her name. Why? Because she is that brilliant, and I will not stop, no matter what anyone does. Why? Because she deserves to be celebrated."

The biokineticist vowed to continue "aggressively celebrating" Qhawe and asked the public to support her new account.

Homba recently posted a throwback picture of herself and her baby sister. Image: @homba_mazaleni

Source: Instagram

South Africans support Homba Mazaleni

At the time of publication, Homba's video had only been up for three hours, with fans quickly taking to her comment section. Many of the comments came from the young LGBTQ+ activist's supporters, who stated that they would follow her new account, which now has 25 000 followers.

@_.isabel_444 exclaimed under the post:

"We're behind you!"

After watching the video, @yoratoo said to Homba:

"I love your spirit, man! You are such a light."

@lee_mee_seh laughed and assumed why she lost her TikTok account:

"They hacked Homba because she’s happy for her sister. Yoh, guys, the way you hate the wrong things."

@kay_ntsomi spoke about the hackers and added in the comment section:

"They definitely can’t take away the fact that you are the sister of Miss South Africa."

A supportive @angelazunguza told Homba:

"I wasn’t following you before, but I definitely am now."

@n._omaa shared their speculations:

"I bet the person who hacked you is the worst sibling towards his/her siblings because why would you do this to a person who celebrates their sister?"

@aseza_6, who saw that Homba's original account was nowhere to be found on the popular social media platform, stated to the beauty:

"And we found you again! They are so evil, oh, my goodness. Do not stop celebrating her. It’s beautiful to watch."

Watch the TikTok video on Homba's account below:

3 Other stories about Miss South Africa 2025

In another article, Briefly News reported that Qhawe broke her silence on winning the prestigious national pageant. She also spoke about the challenges she faced during the competition.

reported that Qhawe broke her silence on winning the prestigious national pageant. She also spoke about the challenges she faced during the competition. After Qhawe won, many local pageant fans felt that finalist Gizelle Venske was robbed upon hearing her answers. Social media users encouraged her to enter again next year.

Many South Africans thought Qhawe and Homba were twins when the older Mazaleni sister posted a side-by-side picture after Qhawe's win. Even former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa thought the sisters were the same age.

Source: Briefly News