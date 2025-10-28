Many South Africans thought Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, had a twin after seeing her older sister, Homba Mazaleni

Homba is no stranger to the pageant world, as she was in the Top 5 during the Miss South Africa 2023 pageant

Several social media users, including former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, commented on their resemblance

Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni is the spitting image of her older sister, Homba Mazaleni. Images: @official_misssa

Source: Instagram

On 25 October, 2025, the nation witnessed the crowning of Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, immediately throwing her into the spotlight. Her achievement received much recognition, including from her sister, who many people thought was the 24-year-old beauty queen's twin.

Homba Mazaleni, who was in the Top 5 of the Miss South Africa 2023 pageant, uploaded a photo of her baby sister wearing her crown and sash on stage.

She captioned her post:

"We go way back."

Who are the Mazaleni sisters?

Homba and Qhawekazi, affectionately known as Qhawe, hail from Gonubie, East London, in the Eastern Cape. Homba is a qualified sports scientist who pursued biokinetics to help people recover from injuries and sickness. She is also an inclusion activist and publicly vowed to defend the LGBTQ+ community.

Qhawe, who now resides in Sundowner, Randburg, holds a Speech, Language, and Hearing Therapy degree from the University of Stellenbosch. She is currently doing her Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology with a focus on autism through the University of Pretoria.

Homba shared a throwback picture of herself and Qhawe as little girls. Image: @homba_mazaleni

Source: Instagram

Mazaleni sisters' resemblance stuns South Africans

Local internet users, including a few beauty queens, flocked to Homba's comment section in awe after seeing the lovely ladies standing side by side.

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa wrote under the post:

"You guys literally look like twins."

Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10 finalist Gizelle Venske commented:

"Sharing a room with Q, I got to get a glimpse into this sisterhood, and let me tell you, it’s beautiful."

@sivuyile_d said to Homba with pride:

"God was in the neighbourhood when you entered Miss South Africa last. He knew your sister would bring it back."

@educonnectmedia added in the comment section:

"May this kind of consistent and unconditional love inspire us to reflect on — and strengthen — the relationships we have with our own families. Because true strength comes from unity. Much respect for believing in your sister! Formidable force."

@csbrittney, who also thought the sisters looked alike, said:

"I was wondering if you came back and won, but this is a win for both of you, really."

@kgolagano_m stated with amazement:

"It’s the fact that you walked so your little sis could run! Yoh, what a story! What a victory."

Take a look at the Instagram post on Homba's account below:

