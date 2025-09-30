Natasha Vermaak, Miss South Africa 2023, became emotional when discussing her struggles with trust

She revealed that she had a session with her psychologist and shared the lessons the professional had taught her

Several online community members showed Natasha their support and applauded her vulnerability

Natasha Vermaak received support from fans after opening up about her personal struggles. Images: Gallo Images

Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert, now Natasha Vermaak, poured out her emotions after sharing the lesson she learnt about trust. Her vulnerability led many to show her support.

Natasha shared her TikTok video on her account on 26 September, 2025 after having a session with her psychologist and felt she needed to check in with her online family. She admitted to going through a "challenging and weird season" relating to her work and personal life. She also noted that navigating trust—both in her intuition and in the people close to her—was challenging.

"I've been retracting myself a lot and not sharing as much in my personal relationships. I thought I wanted to share something that my psychologist shared today."

Natasha started to tear up in her car, revealing that she didn’t want to let anyone in. She was pushing away those she felt she couldn’t trust or who made her feel invalidated. She told herself that she didn't want to have too high expectations to the point where she didn't have anyone in her corner.

The psychologist told her that if she felt as if she couldn't fully trust or be vulnerable with someone, it wouldn't be fair to have the friendship, and Natasha shouldn't view the situation in that way. Who she allows in her space, or different 'rooms,' is up to her, even if they are at arm's length, which made her feel less guilty.

In a period where she was questioning people's intentions, Natasha said:

"Maybe it's a quarter-life crisis. Whenever I feel confused in my emotions and how I do things, I book psychology sessions and sit and cry. I think the conclusion was not to push everyone completely outside my house."

South Africa supports Natasha Vermaak

Several social media users showered Natasha with love and appreciated her vulnerability.

People showed the former Miss South Africa love in the comment section. Image: aerogondo

@littlemisskelly_ shared under the post:

"This is difficult as an oversharer. It’s how I bond with others. I struggle with asking myself, 'If I can’t fully be vulnerable with this person, what could this person and I talk about?'"

@monixxxue told people on the internet:

"I'm at that stage of my life where I just don't want any of my friends. I need to block and uninvite them from my life. I've come to learn that I've been a friend while they've just been listening to later embarrass or hurt me."

@robynandradetoms said to Natasha:

"Don't harden your heart. I can see that you have a beautiful soul. Set boundaries but stay authentically you. Learn to trust your gut."

@nicky0703narsai, who had a heart filled with gratitude, wrote:

"I needed this! So thank you for sharing. This is definitely a crossroads in life that not everyone is for you. So remember this: It's best to have a few who are true and good and you feel vulnerable with than many who are waiting for your downfall."

@candygirl2288 stated in the comments:

"I love your courage and vulnerability."

@michele.renney uplifted Natasha and added:

"Besides being absolutely stunning, you are so real, which makes you even more beautiful, if that's possible."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

