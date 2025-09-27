A Johannesburg educator shared heartbreaking before and after photos showing how she looked before and after six months with her ex-boyfriend

The young woman revealed she loved him so much that she gave him her banking card, and he had full access to her salary

South Africans flooded the comments with concern, with some joking that he tried to "delete" her

A Johannesburg educator's shocking before-and-after photos have left South Africans deeply concerned about the physical toll toxic relationships can take. The video, shared by @muntuza_za on 26 September 2025, shows the devastating impact of mjolo on her health, with the young woman losing large amounts of weight during her relationship.

In her emotional caption, she wrote:

"Yooh waze wa ngibhubhudla umfana guys. And lapho I used to love him to a point where he had my banking card with him... Any home remedies on how to get my body back fast?"

The before photo shows the young woman looking fit, toned and healthy in a tank top and tights, taking a mirror selfie that radiates confidence and vitality. However, the after photo, taken just six months later, tells a completely different story. She appears gaunt and extremely thin, with heartbreaking and crying emojis accompanying the image.

The educator explained that she was so deeply in love with this man that she gave him complete access to her finances, including her banking card. Her salary would go straight to him, showing just how much control he had over her life during the relationship.

Now that the relationship has ended, she's left dealing with the physical consequences, desperately searching for home remedies to help her regain the healthy body she once had. The dramatic weight loss has transformed her appearance completely, leaving her looking like a shadow of her former self.

SA reacts with serious concern

The comments section was filled with South Africans expressing genuine worry about her health, with some using humour to cope with the shocking transformation:

@mo_bokaba pleaded:

"Somebody please call Siya."

@B.Hlatshwayo said darkly:

"He wanted to delete you."

@Kaydee urged:

"Chomi open case ya attempted murder..."

@️N O X Y S H O Z I stated:

"He almost uninstalled you!"

@Laur.yn___ asked worriedly:

"Chomi, what do you mean!? Please answer fast!"

@anique'williams begged:

"Please show us who did this, sister. So we can stay away, please abeg."

@Lindo Cele joked seriously:

"Sue everyone, wena sisi..Sue even me because, wow!"

How toxic relationships cause weight loss

According to experts at Seeds of Hope, extreme weight loss in narcissistic and toxic relationships is linked to chronic stress, which activates the body's fight-or-flight response. This leads to the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline that can severely disrupt normal eating patterns and suppress appetite.

Content creator @muntuza_za showed the devastating physical effects that can happen when someone is in a controlling relationship. Narcissistic partners often control their significant others, leaving them with low self-esteem and little independence. This emotional strain can cause anxiety, depression, and even physical effects like appetite loss and weight loss. Over time, the stress may lead to malnutrition, weaker immunity, and hormonal problems that disrupt metabolism and overall health.

View the TikTok snaps below:

