A humorous woman shared a video of her getting ready to surprise her fiancé by asking him to get married on the day

The brave clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting many viewers who were entertained by her humour

Social media users were in stitches, with many complimenting her body and dress while calling her brave

A humorous woman decided to take matters into her own hands and planned to surprise her man with a marriage request scheduled for the same day, leaving social media users in stitches.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @ms_tentacles, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were interested to see the man's reaction.

The video starts with @ms_tentacles getting ready for the big surprise. She says her first step is to do her nails as she sent her fiancé to go get a haircut, adding that he isn't in the dark about her plans. After doing her nails, she revealed a stunning white silk dress, admitting she wasn't sure if it was pretty, but acknowledging its cuteness.

The woman's planned marriage proposal

Looking gorgeous in the silk dress, she pairs it with a veil and a bouquet, which she plans to carry during the marriage. As she is doing her makeup, the humorous girlfriend shares that she is scared that he may reject her, as he rejected her six times before they started dating. She says he has arrived and prepares to surprise him, wondering how he will react when he sees her.

SA reacts to the wedding surprise

The video gained massive comments from social media users who found her hilarious. Many complimented her dress and how good it looked on her, asking her where she bought it. Some expressed at hearing she was rejected six times, calling her brave. Others were eager to know the outcome and asked her to share a video of his reaction when he saw her in a white dress.

User @sharfaasaafie1 commented:

"It's the fact that you guys are really dating. I always see you guys together."

User @LJ said:

"The worst thing he can say is no."

User @Tri_Sara_tops jokingly asked:

"Yes, girl, force him to marry you. How dare he not ask?"

User @..it'ssaaj shared:

"Girl, I need this energy in my lifeee😭❤️. Force him, girl, he has no choice."

User @bagsandcontenttools asked:

"He rejected you before? Wait, six times? And you’re not scared for the 7th time?"

User @jen28 commented:

"Never force a man into marriage, believe me. Today I'm still not married to that person, but he only got engaged before I told him I don't have sex before marriage. I made a lot of mistakes in that relationship, but today he still doesn't leave me alone."

Watch the TikTok video below:

