A pretty lady left the online community sharing negative comments on her social media page after sharing an essential day of her life

The babe got engaged to her man in what she called the day of her dreams, but some social media users were not concerned with the colour difference between her face and hands

While some people had nothing good to say, others congratulated her, with some pointing out that it might be a lighter shade of makeup that caused the difference in colour

A lady shared her perfect proposal on her TikTok page, receiving mixed reviews from social media users. Image: @elegant_beauty_trendas1

Social media users nearly turned a lady's exciting post into a joke after commenting on her hands in the video post.

The babe, whose user name is @elegant_beauty_trends1 shared the special video on her TikTok page.

Will you marry me?

In the video, a waiter walks right to the TkTokker's table carrying a dessert plate with the words:

"I love you."

The nervous lady touches her face as the boyfriend kneels to ask for her hand in marriage.

Watch the video here:

The post's comments disappoint many

After seeing the comments on the exciting post, many were disappointed that people chose to comment on the negative rather than congratulate the lady. Social media users commented:

User @ thatom__ defence the lady commenting:

"I don’t think there’s something wrong with her hands, I think she just used a lighter foundation. Congratulations 🎉 sana this is beautiful.."

User @faithtshupele shared an ambiguous comment, adding:

"And nou, the face and hands combo? 😩😩😩😩 Ka dlala, congratulations girl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

User @sphair_makastar0 commented:

"When people have nothing great turning up for them they always say things to ruins other people,. congratulations sis marriage is soo beautiful Nd wishing U all d happiness❤️."

User @terrybabes07 complimented the hun, adding:

"She's beautiful, she just need to get the right shade ye foundation .. congratulations hun💐🔥🔥🔥."

User @nella_s_

"At first, I thought he wasn't gonna kneel, I was mad mad😹 congratulations ❤."

User @njezi_kaxhoko also stood in the lady's defence, noting:

"How much you wanna bet all those criticising the hands are most likely unmarried 🙄…syakubongela mama❤️."

