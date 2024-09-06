A lady in South Africa received queen treatment on her birthday from her lovely children

One of the kids revealed that they convinced their mom to go to the spa so they could prepare her surprise

Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens who were touched by the heartwarming TikTok video

One family went above and beyond for their mother's 56th birthday, which left many people in awe.

A lady was surprised by her kids for her 56th birthday in a TikTok video. Image: @ndore_ndaba

Source: TikTok

Woman gets surprised by her kids for her 56th birthday

A stunner shared a video on TikTok, showcasing how the surprise went down. The babe revealed to her followers that they convinced their mom to go to the spa while they stayed home to prepare for her surprise party.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @ndore_ndaba said the following:

"Our mother hardly goes anywhere, so we decided to book an appointment for her to pampered while we prepared for her surprise birthday celebration. I’m glad all went well."

In a follow-up clip, @ndore_ndaba showcased how they pulled off the grand surprise, which left her in awe. The footage generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video video below:

SA gushes over the surprise

Mzansi netizens enjoyed watching the clip of the heartwarming birthday surprise as they flocked to the comments with complaints.

Okuhle Ndawonde said:

"There’s nothing more fulfilling than making our parents happy. Love this."

User added:

"Some ladies are blessed. This is beautiful."

Ratos (Lerato) wrote:

"Mommy looks so calm and soft."

Fikilengcobo5 commented:

"Mama looking good... love her hair well done, guys... if abazali besaphila appreciate them."

Ghost Lady K gushed over the woman, saying:

"How gorgeous is uMa? You can tell she is beautiful inside and out."

