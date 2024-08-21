“So Thoughtful”: Broke Man Spoils His Mom on Her Birthday in Clip, SA Loves It

A young man showed off how he surprised his mother on her special day, and people were left in awe online

In the clip, the gent can be seen cooking his mom's favourite dish, and the footage went viral on TikTok

The guy's grand gesture touched netizens as they showered him with praise and heartwarming messages

One man proved that there is nothing like a mother's love, so he cooked out a genius plan for his queen on her birthday.

Broke man spoils mom on birthday

Social media user @artyclarrie_sa showed off how he surprised his mother in a heartwarming video making rounds online.

The gent revealed in the clip that it was his mom's big day, and he wanted to make it extra special for her. He expressed that he was broke but still made it work with the little that he had, as he wanted to put a smile on her face.

In the clip, @artyclarrie_sa can be seen drawing out money at the ATM. He then goes to the shop to buy various things to prepare his mom's favourite dish.

He got her cake and cooked pap, beans which he mixed with another ingredient and sausage. @artyclarrie_sa's mother was happy, and she enjoyed her special day.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Netizens love the man's gestures towards his mom

The online community was impressed by the gent who went above and beyond to ensure his queen's birthday was the best ever.

Vivi said:

"See how he took his time to cook for his mom and buy her a cake? Very Thoughtful, very simple, very considerate it's the simple things."

Anthony Roland Brown added:

"What a thoughtful young man, love it. God bless."

Lala commented:

"It's a beautiful thing you did, and it's the thought that counts. It shows that she raised you well. God bless you and your family."

Marlene M wrote:

"The best video of the day. I can tell you it meant a lot to her. More blessings to you."

Baatile Mogashoa simply said:

"Your mom is so beautiful. Happy belated birthday to her, and big up to you for doing an amazing job."

