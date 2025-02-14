A caring boy went all out for his girlfriend, packing a variety of treats, including chips, chocolates, juice, and even accessories

His sister, amused by his dedication, playfully suggested he leave out a few repeated items in the video shared on TikTok

The clip left social media users in stitches, praising the young man's romantic efforts sweet gesture and romantic efforts

A teenage boy planned to spoil his girlfriend with nice treats to celebrate Valentine's Day. Image: @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

A young boy melted hearts online after his sister caught him carefully packing a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for his girlfriend. The young man, Lefa, ensured no detail was overlooked, filling his gift bag with an impressive selection of treats.

His sister, TikTok user @maureenmahlako, was both amused and surprised at the effort he put in.

The young man packs his snacks

The video starts with @maureenmahlako walking to Lefa's room, where she finds him packing his snacks, including yoghurt, Simba chips, chocolates, juices and other treats, into a gift bag. Just to show how much he cares, the thoughtful boy also bought his babe earrings and hair pins.

Seeing the goodies, she jokingly asks him to share some with her, especially the repeated items, like extra chocolates. Lefa, however, refuses. Confident in his romantic gesture, he insists that his sister would get her gifts from her boyfriend.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the young man love

The heartwarming clip gained traction, with social media users flooding the feed to share cute comments. Many found Lefa's dedication hilarious, while others praised him for being a thoughtful and romantic young man. Some playfully defended him, telling the sister to let him spoil his girlfriend as he pleased.

A brother refused to share the gifts he got for his girlfriend with his older sister. @maureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

User @Sonia commented:

"Such a gentleman, holding pins for hair👌."

User @👑Qween Kay👑added:

"He went all out. 🥺🥺."

User @Lux roses said:

"Cute."

User @Miss Mashele shared:

"Tell your man to buy for you😂😭👍tlogela (leave) Lefa👍."

User @Faith Vezi said:

"He's such a gentleman and really loves his girlfriend ❤️."

User @Lethabo Maluleka joked:

"😂😂My sister, if Lefa doesn't come back with his own gifts from his girlfriend take him back to fetch the gifts back."

