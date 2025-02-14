A young man's bold attempt at romance inside a grocery store left social media buzzing

In a clip shared on Facebook, the policewoman's reaction made it clear she was not impressed by the unexpected gesture

Social media users did not hesitate to share their thoughts on the guy's advance, with many calling it disrespectful while others were shocked by his bravery

A man thought he was charming a policewoman, but she turned him down. Image: LEKEontop

Source: Facebook

Armed with a single rose, a local man approached a uniformed officer, hoping to charm her, her reaction, however, suggested that she did not appreciate the gesture.

The video, originally shared by the man himself on his Facebook handle LEKEontop, gained massive reactions, reaching thousands of likes and comments.

The man approached the police officer

The clip, which has no audio, captures a tense moment between two individuals as the young man attempts to offer the lady a red rose hidden behind his back; her facial expression shifts to show clear disapproval.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She points at him, seemingly giving a stern warning, before turning away and continuing with her shopping.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi scolds the guy for the action

Social media users flooded the man's feed, debating the incident, and the clip gained 13K likes and 1.2K comments. Many criticised him, arguing that he was disrespecting the officer and her uniform. Some even cautioned against approaching strangers so boldly, especially those in law enforcement.

A content creator ruffled the feathers of social media users after disturbing a policewoman while she was shopping. Image: LEKEontop

Source: Facebook

User @Moshe Sebola scolded:

"Nonsense, respect the uniform she is wearing, otherwise, you will be deported back home. Stop this nonsense.."

User @Mthobisi Mabaso said:

"I think she's one a good job as a servant of the public. Salute sisi. Well trained ❤️."

User @Wooster Inja Yegame shared:

"You're a girl at the end of the day, you deserve some appreciation."

User @Sizwe Sima added:

"That's a true police. Not hating what the brother was doing!!"

User@Lake Side commented:

"Some people don't believe in flowers like me, I yes you officer ❤️."

User @Stringo Radebe said:

"She respects her partner. Good one officer."

3 Briefly News articles about officers of the law

A gorgeous policewoman had men wishing to be arrested after she shared a video of herself in uniform online.

After completing her training, a young lady celebrated joining the Metro Police with her friends, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A local woman locked eyes with a handsome police officer, but his colleague pulled him away, prompting her to search for him online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News