Popular humanitarian BI Phakathi left an elderly woman emotional by blessing her with cash when she was least expecting

The kind man went to the gogo's fruit stand where she was with her granddaughter and husband, who was chopping wood, as seen in a post shared on Facebook

Social media users praised the man for his kindness, urging him to jeep blessing the elderly and vulnerable

A South African philanthropist known for his anonymous generosity shared a video of himself blessing an elderly couple with a significant cash gift, touching many hearts with his kind act.

The video, posted under his Facebook handle BI Phakathi, captured the humble gogo's emotional reaction, which left social media users singing the man's praise.

BI Phakathi showers gogo with cash

In the clip, BI approaches the gogo who is selling fruits on the roadside while her husband chops wood. He asks about the price of fruits, learning each was R4. Instead of simply making a purchase, he hands the granddaughter cash to give to gogo before moving towards her to shower her with numerous R100 and R200 notes.

Overwhelmed and emotional, gogo breaks into a heartfelt prayer, thanking him for his kindness.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The kind man receives Mzansi's blessings

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise for the humanitarian. Many were deeply moved by the gogo's reaction and urged him to continue supporting the elderly and vulnerable. Others encouraged him to keep spreading joy through his generous acts.

User @Justice Tinashe added:

"Inspiration to many, the world will be beautiful if we have so many like you, your kindness is a gift that touches hearts."

User @Patsy Peters Alder shared:

"Thank God there are still some good people in this world…God bless you."

User @Thembi Makathabiso added:

"God bless you Babu Phakathi u gogo is speechless."

User @Bukiwe Ngwenya commented:

"Much appreciated, thanks for sharing love, kindness and hope! ❤ Amazing gratitude. Be blessed BI."

User @Luz Valdez said:

"Sir, you always find homeless people, especially the grandma and grandpa. You're amazing God bless sir."

User @Swazi Modibe

"Gogo is so happy with this BI God bless you."

