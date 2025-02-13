“You’re Kindness Is a Gift That Touches Hearts “: BI Phakathi Blesses Elderly With Money, SA Touched
- Popular humanitarian BI Phakathi left an elderly woman emotional by blessing her with cash when she was least expecting
- The kind man went to the gogo's fruit stand where she was with her granddaughter and husband, who was chopping wood, as seen in a post shared on Facebook
- Social media users praised the man for his kindness, urging him to jeep blessing the elderly and vulnerable
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A South African philanthropist known for his anonymous generosity shared a video of himself blessing an elderly couple with a significant cash gift, touching many hearts with his kind act.
The video, posted under his Facebook handle BI Phakathi, captured the humble gogo's emotional reaction, which left social media users singing the man's praise.
BI Phakathi showers gogo with cash
In the clip, BI approaches the gogo who is selling fruits on the roadside while her husband chops wood. He asks about the price of fruits, learning each was R4. Instead of simply making a purchase, he hands the granddaughter cash to give to gogo before moving towards her to shower her with numerous R100 and R200 notes.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Overwhelmed and emotional, gogo breaks into a heartfelt prayer, thanking him for his kindness.
Watch the Facebook video below:
The kind man receives Mzansi's blessings
Social media users flooded the comment section with praise for the humanitarian. Many were deeply moved by the gogo's reaction and urged him to continue supporting the elderly and vulnerable. Others encouraged him to keep spreading joy through his generous acts.
User @Justice Tinashe added:
"Inspiration to many, the world will be beautiful if we have so many like you, your kindness is a gift that touches hearts."
User @Patsy Peters Alder shared:
"Thank God there are still some good people in this world…God bless you."
User @Thembi Makathabiso added:
"God bless you Babu Phakathi u gogo is speechless."
User @Bukiwe Ngwenya commented:
"Much appreciated, thanks for sharing love, kindness and hope! ❤ Amazing gratitude. Be blessed BI."
User @Luz Valdez said:
"Sir, you always find homeless people, especially the grandma and grandpa. You're amazing God bless sir."
User @Swazi Modibe
"Gogo is so happy with this BI God bless you."
3 Briefly News Acts of Kindness articles
- A broke university student used her last money to buy a homeless woman KFC, touching the hearts of many social media users.
- A kindhearted man bought McDonald's kids' meals for hospitalised children and personally delivered them to all the wards.
- Kind colleagues came together and surprised a street vendor near their offices with a gazebo and a table for his goods.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za