A group of women from the same workplace moved many social media users after displaying an act of kindness online

The group's video made its way to TikTok after it was shared by one of the ladies

The post went viral afterwards, attracting compliments and comments from social media users who were emotional after seeing the act

A group of women touched many social media users after doing something big for a street vendor. Image: @1staranka

Source: TikTok

It is the season of giving, and many are in the mood to help others who don't have much by giving them the things they need to survive.

A group of women displayed their spirit of Ubuntu in a video shared on TikTok by user @1staranka, surprising a man who works close to their offices with something he needed.

The man receives a huge surprise from the ladies

The clip shared by @1staranka shows a group of women singing, walking down the street to a corner where the man is seated. Shy, the man tries to hide his emotions as the ladies gift him a box with a red gazebo to protect him during sunny days.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The act touches Mzansi

After watching the clip, over 7K social media users took to the comment section to express how touched they were. Many praised the women and wished them more blessings, and others were inspired by the gesture and promised to do it for others.

User @lencia van khalanga said:

"😭😭Willing to donate something so he can also get a fold-up table."

User @Bhuti Maningi commented:

"That's why I always say a house is nothing without a mother. You guys nicinga okwabafazi besizwe nyani. Nayazi into eshotayo endlini. We really appreciate you guys. God bless you 🙌❤️."

User @ngingubusi shared:

"One thing about women, when we come together, we make sure. we'll done ladies. UNkulunkulu anandisele."

User @🦋TSHOLO_CREATOR commented:

"Ohhh that man was holding a lot of emotions, him busy clapping hands was him actually holding tears back🥺."

User @Nicole Mulaudzi said:

"South Africans are naturally, lovely people ♥️🇿🇦."

Use @KeaDladla shared:

"Do u know the blessing you're each going to receive? Remember, whenever this guy opens and folds it, you will be in his mind, which will be a silent prayer from him to u! Reamolebogela💯."

More thoughtful gesture articles covered by Briefly News

A kind guy was captured dishing food for homeless people in a video that touched many social media users.

A caring man created sleep pods and distributed samples to some homeless people to provide protection from the cold and rain.

A kind-hearted school learner bought school shoes for his struggling friend who did not have school shoes and shared a video of giving her the parcel

Source: Briefly News