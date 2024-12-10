A warm-hearted was captured doing a kind deed for the less fortunate in a video that was shared online

The man is popular for acts of kindness on the video streaming platform TikTok, as he often shares them

His clip left many Mzansi people moved, complimenting him on his kindness and wishing him more good things

A giving man shared a video of his kind act on social media, warming many people's hearts. Image: @rfatang

A kindhearted man who constantly shows love to the less fortunate by offering them meals left social media users moved after his video performing another good deed was shared online.

The gent shared the clip on his TikTok under the handle @rfatang, and it received many views, likes, and comments.

The man's good deed on display

In the video, @rfatanga is standing at the boot of his car, dishing food for people standing in a queue. He fills each disposable food container with pap and beef stew, getting nods from grateful recipients.

Watch the video below:

The man's act touches Mzansi

After watching the clip, social media users took to the comment section to praise the gentleman for his warm gesture. Many sent him God's blessings, and others expressed their desire to help.

User @user6039617867823 shared:

"I pray for overflow for this man!!! It's no wonder some people never lack."

User @ntokochalale added:

"Keep on, keeping on. Great work you're doing brother."

User @Suzzy said:

"God will grant you more blessings and a healthy life."

User @nombulelosithole shared:

"Please let me help u ukuphaka ukuhla (dish the food). God bless you every day. It's my dream to help, but I'm not working, and I am a pensioner."

User @shaun added:

"What a great job . God bless you .🙏🙏."

User @Rasthibos said

"Thanks for loving them ❤️."

