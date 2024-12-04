A group of churchgoers decided to extend a kind gesture by making sure their pastor was well-fed

The group of women were captured carrying the things they got for their church leader, and the post was shared on TikTok

The post did not sit well with some social media users, who took to the comment section to voice their concerns

A video of churchgoers carrying items they bought for their pastor unsettled some social media users. Image: @user5112787828872

A caring congregation was seen pushing trolleys full of things they got for the man leading their church as other church members sat and watched.

The video attracted 263K and almost 9K likes after it was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok by @user5112787828872.

The caring gesture from congregants

The clip shows a group of women wearing makoti wrap-around dresses moving around. One lady pushes a trolley full of food such as eggs, rice, and other things while chanting a worship song. As the front women move, a second lady can be seen pushing another full trolley.

SA shares thoughts about the church gesture

The clip received over 1.3K comments from social media users who voiced their views seeing the women buying the Man of God groceries. May felt the women could have purchased food for struggling congregation members instead, and others thought it was a cute move.

User @loloseemise asked

"What about widows and orphans?"

User @Tbzee88 said:

"That time, there's an orphan who hasn't eaten for days in that congregation, but they've closed their bowel of compassion. They give to someone who already has food ekhaya😏."

User @matty shared:

"At my church, we doing it for those who don't work."

Joy Beauty.Co added:

"Even those who can’t afford proper groceries for their families contributed to grocery ya mfundisi 😫ey faith will kill us🤣."

User @SisMabus commented:

"If you are NOT a natural gifter or giver, you will see everything wrong with this. The gesture of Pastor appreciation has nothing to do with whether Pastor is rich or not. It's gifting🥰."

User @Baks shared:

"Some of the congregants don't even have maize meal to cook at home, mxm I give up😳."

University student buys groceries for ten homeless people

In another Briefly News article, a third-year university student bought groceries and toiletries for foten10 homeless people, which warmed many people's hearts.

The hun drove around Joburg with her boyfriend after packing bags accordingly and started handing plastics as they met people in need on the road.

