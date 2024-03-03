Black Coffee recently gave Kabelo Mabalane his flowers

The DJ showed love to pastor Bouga Luv, saying he helped him seek God through his troubles

Mzansi sang Kabelo's praises and blessed him for being a blessing in other people's lives

Black Coffee showed love to pastor Kabelo Mabalane for helping him through a challenging time. Images: realblackcoffee, gail_mabalane

Black Coffee opened up about a time he was desperately seeking God shortly after his plane crash. The DJ said he tried other avenues before finally speaking to Kabelo Mabalane, who helped him see the light once and for all.

Black Coffee sings Kabelo Mabalane's praises

Black Coffee recently sat down on Kaya 959 to discuss various aspects of his life, including his recent helicopter accident.

The Superman hitmaker revealed that during his recovery journey, he felt lost and had an urge to look for God. After attending several church services and not getting what he was looking for, Coffee made a call.

Kabelo "Bouga Luv" Mabalane, a reformed drug addict and Kwaito legend turned pastor, is said to have been a key figure in helping several people find Christ. Coffee reached out to Bouga Luv to pray for him:

"What a beautiful, blessed man. He gave me a perspective of life and faith that I never knew existed.

"He asked if I was ready to accept Christ as my saviour, and I said no. I don't want to be the person people are waiting for them to fall.

"He said, 'What people miss about Jesus is He already forgave our sins. So, you're allowed to walk and fall and walk again.'"

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's story

Netizens were moved to tears by Black Coffee's revelation and gave Pastor Bouga Luv his flowers:

HappyHun_Puleng said:

"We thank God for the ministry that he has laid on Pastor Mabalane’s life."

Jbkwaito was amazed:

"God is using Pastor Kabelo in a big way."

tucklady gave Kabelo flowers:

"God has worked wonders in Pastor Mabalane. Amazing man of God."

soundquest_sa posted:

"This is where the real victory is won."

