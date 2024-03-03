Cassper Nyovest recently performed at the ANC manifesto

The rapper hit the stage to perform one of his biggest hits, but his half-hearted show left Mzansi asking questions

Netizens were curious as to why Mufasa wasn't his upbeat self, with some joking that he felt guilty for performing for the ANC

Cassper Nyovest left fans unimpressed by his unenergetic performance at the ANC manifesto. Images: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Facebook

Cassper Nyovest was booked to perform at the recent ANC manifesto. The born-again Christian performed his high-energy hit song, Tito Mboweni, and instead gave a lacklustre show, leaving fans to speculate.

Cassper Nyovest performs at ANC manifesto

The ANC recently held its manifesto and booked Cassper Nyovest to do what he does best - bring the house down with his energetic performances.

But it seems Mufasa was under the weather and taking from a posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the rapper gave a half-hearted performance, looking disinterested without a single jump or dance move.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Though rarely engaging in political matters, the rapper once spoke up about South Africa's leadership crisis after President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected at the ANC elective conference in 2022.

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper's performance

Netizens weren't feeling Mufana's stage presence, claiming that the rapper was just there for money, but his energy didn't match up:

NothileMaZondi asked:

"Why does he look guilty for performing there?"

ta_marah7 speculated:

"I don't think he likes this song, or he was forced to perform it."

OrsinSindiso said:

"He himself is not feeling it, could it be the wrong crowd maybe."

SIYA_VS was curious:

"Why does he look like he was blackmailed into performing there?"

sithole91717 asked:

"Why isn't he jumping as usual?"

GatorDatNiga wrote:

"They must have threatened him, this doesn't look like a man that wants to be there."

Cassper Nyovest declares that money isn't everything

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper revealing that wealth meant nothing to him.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker declared that God was more important than all his earthly possessions, and received rave reactions from his loyal supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News