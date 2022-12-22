Cassper Nyovest has shared his views on the country's current leadership "crisis" following the recent ANC elective conference

The rapper-turned-businessman said he fears issues such as corruption, loadshedding and unemployment are getting worse under the current leadership

South Africans shared mixed views to Cassper's remarks and even suggested that citizens need to vote for a party that will put people first

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country's leadership crisis. The rapper was seemingly reacting to the recent ruling party's elective conference. President Cyril Ramaphosa was voted as the ANC's president again.

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country's leadership crisis.

Source: Instagram

The rapper-turned-businessman expressed that he fears that things will get worse. The country is currently facing corruption, loadshedding and unemployment crisis, among other issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker said the country's lack of leadership is what worries him the most. Cassper Nyovest doubts that the country has a bright future.

Mzansi shares mixed views following Cassper Nyovest's remarks

Tweeps took to Mufasa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his comments. Some agreed with him while others called on South Africans to vote for a party that will work for the people.

@Oratilegali12 said:

"Not to be rude but we South Africans are too dependent, lazy, negative and like the blame game. We just want to take, and sadly we even end up taking left overs."

@Musa_Afrika commented:

"Fear is good. This nation will rise, our democracy is young and full of turbulence. The most fascinating thing is that people will always decide their future, as our past has taught us our future is in our hands."

@_thebard1 wrote:

"You are influential. You have a very loyal fanbase. The youth don't vote. You could inspire a lot of change just by encouraging the youth to vote, and to vote for something other than the ANC."

@Nkulu_DBN said:

"I feel like South Africans from every corner and colour need to come together and vote for different party that will work for the people."

@theART2208 added:

"You are spot on!!! We as the youth we need to actively change how we think, act and respond to our surroundings including media, education, entertainment, etc. We need to reclaim control of our minds!!"

Siv Ngesi slams current Mzansi leadership

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Siv Ngesi is not happy with the current leadership of Mzansi. The Woman King actor wants the current government gone for failing to keep the lights on.

The fuming media personality took to social media to urge South Africans to join him and take action against the ANC-led government. The government rubbed Siv Ngesi up the wrong way when Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding in the country.

According to Daily Sun, Siv took to Instagram to share that he has seen countries around the world unite against their governments. He added:

"It's time we take out the trash once again."

