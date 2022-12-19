Andile Ncube has been targeted by loyal Uyajola 9/9 viewers after sharing his opinion about the popular show

viewers after sharing his opinion about the popular show The SABC sports presenter said he would like to hear legal take about the people who are forced to reveal their identities while their dirty laundry is aired on TV

Jub Jub's fans were not happy after seeing the post, and accused Ncube of attempting to discredit the show because he may have something to hide

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Media personality Andile Ncube has landed himself in hot water after criticising Mzansi's most popular dating show, Uyajola 9/9.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ has been a hot topic online following Andile Ncube's hot take about the show. Image: @official_jubjub and @andilencube

Source: Instagram

In defense of those who appear on the show without their consent, Ncube posted a tweet saying that he would like to hear legal opinion on the matter.

"One day a smart lawyer will watch this show and reach out to the many unwilling participant who get restrained , held and forced to stay put against they will by bodyguards. I’d be a fly on the wall to hear what the law would say #Uyajola99," wrote Andile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The show hosted by Jub Jub is the most popular in the country, with each episode trending. Of course, the show's loyal viewers were not pleased with the SABC sports presenter's hot take on the events that occurred on the show.

People on the internet called him out, saying that if he has nothing to hide, he shouldn't be concerned about what happens to people who are exposed by their partners.

Other netizens thought Ncube was trying to discredit the show because he is cheating on his partner and the possibility of being exposed made him nervous.

"Are you cheating Andile?"

"Andie, are you cheating my brother? So why defend cheaters? Bodyguards are there to ensure the safety of everyone there, they are not against anyone. Cheating is immoral behaviour, ungodly, always regrettable, and destroys families, and relationships. Not worthy of any praise."

While Jub Jub's fans hurled insults at the media personality, other internet users expressed mixed feelings in the comments section, writing:

@TheLupusWarrior said:

"Ke wish one day they do that to someone who has a firearm or something, aba bontshe spoko yeses. It literally feels like abuse even though I’m watching the tv."

@Delela_ka_staze shared:

"He will meet with other lawyers like him who know the law. Or do you think he will be arguing alone?"

@IggySmallz_ replied:

"There won't be any legal issues here, they won't stick. Do you know why? Because the Show is scripted ‍♂️"

@TeeTouchza commented:

"Lol, it's all scripted. Those who participate sign non-disclosure agreements so that they never speak out about it. It's a scripted show guys "

Lady finds out she’s a side chick four months into the relationship

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Uyajola 9/9 broadcasted yet another explosive episode.

One lady suspected that her man was two-timing her and decided to ask help from Jub Jub to find out the truth. What was to come after all the investigation Jub Jub did, the lady definitely didn't anticipate it.

The stunner, who had been in a relationship with the dude for four months, had her suspicions confirmed, and all hell broke loose during the confrontation. One thing the fiery lady didn't expect was to find out that she wasn't the main chick but a side chick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News