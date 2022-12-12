South Africans had a good laugh after snaps of a man waiting for his bae to finish shopping around circulated online

The gent's facial expressions scream of someone who is tired of waiting around and many men could relate

The pics inspired peeps to share similar tales of themselves in that position, with some women chiming in too

Shopping can be quite a fun time for many, but for most gents, it's quite daunting. That's what a series of photos showing a man waiting for his bae to finish doing so highlighted.

The man can be seen looking at his nails and cleaning his nose while waiting for his bae. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The popular social media account, @AdvoBarryRoux, shared the pic on Twitter with a caption talking about how tired the man would be after their significant other roams around a massive shopping centre for a few hours and only to leave with a few items.

The trials of a husband

South African gents and husbands came out of the woodwork to air out the grievances they had been holding within when they saw the pic. Some women also talked about how much their hubby hated shopping with them, and that they usually disappeared.

Most stories discussed were quite tongue-in-cheek and chuckle-inducing. See the comments below:

@Laurrein3 said:

"My husband prefers staying at home and not come at all "

@teka_famba mentioned:

"I go to the nearest bar and drink she will find me there "

@BathongBafetu posted:

@Easy_Grootman commented:

"And the annoying thing is that every women comes with this default setting "

@TheGenius100 said:

"My Girlfriend knows very well that when I get to a mall, I go to spur, sit down and sip my Windhoek draft till she comes back then we order lunch."

@TkelvinN1 shared:

@MabuPTM mentioned:

"If you want to be happy with your wife or girlfriend avoid going shopping with her that's what I did and we are happy."

@joel_sidwell said:

"I was once here, it is so tiring, annoying, irritating and a waste of weekends that were supposed to be used for relaxation."

