South Africans felt incredibly happy and impressed at a pair of doctors who shared their pre-wedding photoshoot

The pics show the two in different outfits, with one including them in their scrubs standing side by side

Folks across the country took their time to send thoughtful congratulatory messages and praised their style

Love is in the air for a pair of doctors who posted some snaps of themselves online showing off their pre-wedding photos.

The happy couple took pics in multiple outfits at a beautiful venue, leaving Mzansi head over heels for them. Images: @DrPraise_/ Twitter

@DrPraise_ uploaded the photos on Twitter showing the pair in different styles of dress. The first gorgeous snap shows the pair wearing a fancy suit and dress. The outfits the lady wore stole the show for the most part with the style of her dresses being more colourful.

Professionals in love

One pic that got the attention of netizens was the one with the two of them in their scrubs and crocs. @DrPraise_ is quite passionate about her profession based on her Twitter bio and is the founder and CEO of Pravoma, which is a dental clinic.

The pics drew a lot of attention from Mzansi's onlookers with folks being amazed that two accomplished professionals married each other in such a manner.

See the comments below:

@Naledi1818 said:

"This is beautiful, my Mom used to say to her other children, so when you were there by UCT & Wits, didn't you see potential partners? Please don't bring us something different. This is beautiful to watch "

@Tebo_Mphahlele mentioned:

"You looked so so stunning ❤️"

@VhuthuM commented:

"I like the way this man looks at you."

@Rebone_L posted:

"One thing about Doctors, they marry each other Congratulations "

@LKgopa shared:

"Congratulations sis you guys look amazing."

@Kay55852535 said:

"Congratulations Dr Praise wishing you all God’s blessings and favour."

@kayiluba mentioned:

"May God keep and protect you!"

@QueenTshilidzi commented:

"So beautiful, Congratulations ❤️"

