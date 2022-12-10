A group of boys had the internet buzzing after they crashed a couple's wedding proposal on the beach

The jovial boys sang for the engaged couple while blasting a wedding song on a Bluetooth speaker

South African TikTokkers were touched by the heart-warming video and posted hundreds of comments

A private marriage proposal turns into a big celebration. Image: @zolacharls/TikTok

A young couple's private marriage proposal at a beach in Cape Town turned into a huge celebration when happy onlookers came to wish them well.

The group of boys danced their way towards the newly engaged lovers with their Bluetooth speakers, and the epic moment was posted by @zolacharls.

The couple was so surprised but embraced the sweet moment they will remember for the rest of their lives.

People wrote in the comments section that they are invested in the turnout of the love story and said the boys should get invitations to the wedding party.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@bongy_mndela said:

"The guy explaining to his Fiancé that, the singing wasn't part of the surprise."

@makhubosyabonga wrote:

"South Africa needs to be an independent continent."

@amilaamie0 posted:

"Uninvited guests always bring the vibe."

@Queen_R added:

"This is heart-warming lol , I wonder who came up with the idea of playing the song. They deserve to be part of the wedding day."

@barman434 mentioned:

"That song was downloaded at the scene, I'm definitely sure."

@sinethevoiceartist commented:

"Their "perfect proposal."

@salomesolidgold wrote:

"This is a genuine celebration, you will never find love and support like this anywhere in the world. ❤️"

@abuti.homebody suggested:

"As a country, this wedding must be broadcast on Our Perfect Wedding. We are invested now."

