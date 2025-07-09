The South African Police Service warned young women not to be drug mules after a Gauteng court sentenced one to prison

A Namibian national will spend some time in prison after she was found guilty of transporting drugs

South Africans called for a harsh sentence to be imposed on her and those guilty of drug-related offenses

KEMPTON PARK, GAUTENG —The Kempton Park Magistrates Court sentenced a Namibian woman to eight years in prison for being a drug mule.

Namibian woman sentenced

According to the South African Police Service, the 30-year-old woman was arrested on 22 September 2024 after she landed at the OR Tambo International airport from Sao Paulo in Brazil. She was apprehended on suspicion of having drugs in her possession.

She was medically examined and it was discovered that swallowed 68 bullets of cocaine. She later excreted the drugs. During interrogation at the time of her arrest, she alleged that she met a man who said they were going on holiday to Brazil. When they got to Brazil, she was forced to swallow the drugs and take them back to South Africa. Three of the eight years of her sentence were suspended.

Drug mules that were arrested in SA

South Africans are not happy

South Africans commenting on Facebook were displeased with the sentence.

Lee-Ann Pienaarsaid:

"She's lucky it's here in South Africa and not a country with a language she doesn't understand and a death sentence. Hopefully, she learned her lesson."

Xolani Mashego said:

"Death sentence for drug trafficking, and we will have fewer drugs in South Africa."

Mcebo Khuba said:

"This must be changed to a much harsher sentence. Five years in jail is nothing for traffickers."

Ryan Wellworth said:

"She knew what she was doing because she wanted to make a quick buck."

Weekendzpecial Amo Hube said:

"Charging drug mules doesn't have much impact on the issue. Drug kingpins must be arrested and given harsher sentences."

Nigerian drug mule arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian drug mule was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 14 September 2024. He was on his way from Brazil to Nigeria when he was caught.

The police caught him after he was seen giving airline headphones to a cleaner. They confiscated them and found that cocaine was hidden in them.

