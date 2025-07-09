Global site navigation

Namibian Drug Mule Sentenced for Swallowing 68 Bullets of Cocaine, SA Reacts
South Africa

Namibian Drug Mule Sentenced for Swallowing 68 Bullets of Cocaine, SA Reacts

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The South African Police Service warned young women not to be drug mules after a Gauteng court sentenced one to prison
  • A Namibian national will spend some time in prison after she was found guilty of transporting drugs
  • South Africans called for a harsh sentence to be imposed on her and those guilty of drug-related offenses

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

the Kempton Park Magistrates Court sentenced a drug mule to prison time
South Africans were not happy that a drug mule was sentenced to eight years imprisonment. Images: Chris Ryan and South_Agency
Source: Getty Images

KEMPTON PARK, GAUTENG —The Kempton Park Magistrates Court sentenced a Namibian woman to eight years in prison for being a drug mule.

Namibian woman sentenced

According to the South African Police Service, the 30-year-old woman was arrested on 22 September 2024 after she landed at the OR Tambo International airport from Sao Paulo in Brazil. She was apprehended on suspicion of having drugs in her possession.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She was medically examined and it was discovered that swallowed 68 bullets of cocaine. She later excreted the drugs. During interrogation at the time of her arrest, she alleged that she met a man who said they were going on holiday to Brazil. When they got to Brazil, she was forced to swallow the drugs and take them back to South Africa. Three of the eight years of her sentence were suspended.

A Namibian woman was sentenced for transporting drugs in South Africa
A Namibian was sentenced for drug trafficking. Image: PeopleImages
Source: Getty Images

Drug mules that were arrested in SA

South Africans are not happy

South Africans commenting on Facebook were displeased with the sentence.

Lee-Ann Pienaarsaid:

"She's lucky it's here in South Africa and not a country with a language she doesn't understand and a death sentence. Hopefully, she learned her lesson."

Xolani Mashego said:

"Death sentence for drug trafficking, and we will have fewer drugs in South Africa."

Mcebo Khuba said:

"This must be changed to a much harsher sentence. Five years in jail is nothing for traffickers."

Ryan Wellworth said:

"She knew what she was doing because she wanted to make a quick buck."

Weekendzpecial Amo Hube said:

"Charging drug mules doesn't have much impact on the issue. Drug kingpins must be arrested and given harsher sentences."

Nigerian drug mule arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian drug mule was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 14 September 2024. He was on his way from Brazil to Nigeria when he was caught.

The police caught him after he was seen giving airline headphones to a cleaner. They confiscated them and found that cocaine was hidden in them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: