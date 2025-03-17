A 33-year-old woman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country

The woman was found in possession of cocaine in a sports bag and also to have swallowed several drug bullets

South Africans are frustrated and annoyed by the number of times mules attempt to smuggle drugs into the country

A woman flying in from Brazil was arrested after she was found with cocaine at Cape Town International Airport. Image: Ivan Pantic/ @SAPoliceService

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in Cape Town for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

The suspect arrived in the country from Brazil on 16 March 2025 when she was apprehended by a multi-disciplinary task team.

The intelligence-led operation comprised the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Border Police Cape Town International Airport, Customs: Cape Town International Airport, Home Affairs and Plattekloof Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Woman nabbed with cocaine in sports bag

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, members of SANEB and Border Police received information about a drug mule. Upon searching her, they found cocaine hidden inside a sports bag that she was carrying.

Law enforcement officials also discovered that the woman swallowed an unknown number of drug pellets. The 33-year-old was then taken to the hospital in an attempt to get her to pass the swallowed drugs. A Johannesburg doctor explained the dangers of swallowing drug bullets.

Vukubi confirmed to Briefly News that the value of the drugs could not be determined as yet. The suspect is expected to make her first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 18 March once she is officially charged.

Drugs in the Western Cape remains a huge problem. On 24 November 2024, A 44-year-old was arrested after he was found in possession of R4.5 million worth of drugs in Sobukwe Road.

The woman was found to have also swalled several drug bullets. Image: @SowetanLIVE

Source: Twitter

Johannesburg is a hotspot for drugs

The latest bust in Cape Town marks a departure from the usual modus operandi in which drug mules attempt to smuggle drugs into Johannesburg at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Lt Col Amanda van Wyk confirmed to Briefly News that there were two high-profile drug busts at the airport in March 2025.

Van Wyk noted that on 4 March, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with customs officials, seized cocaine from a shipment worth an estimated R6 million at the airport.

The shipment was en route from São Paulo, Brazil, to France via South Africa. The cocaine was hidden in boxes disguised as hair products.

On the same day, a 55-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for drug smuggling. The man was nabbed at the airport after arriving from São Paulo, Brazil. It was found that he ingested drug bullets which were believed to contain cocaine.

South Africans frustrated by the news

Social media users expressed frustration with the news, noting how easily people brought drugs into the country.

Others focused on the punishment she should receive as to the one she most likely would.

Themi Nasis said:

“Pity our prison system is too comfortable for them.”

Nkosinathi Xolani Khuzwayo stated:

“I guess she's never watched Banged Up Abroad. At least she got a free holiday.”

Mathiki Moselakgomo added:

“One arrest per week instead of ten arrests per day. Tip of the iceberg. So many drugs coming into the country.”

Isaac Mmamabolo said:

“Luckily, she's in SA. We won't hang her. In other countries, she would be praying for her soul to at least rest in peace.”

Xolani Xman Mngomezulu asked:

“Drugs come in every day, and they only caught one mule? There's never a shortage of supply in our country.”

SAPS destroys R340 million worth of drugs

In a related article, SAPS destroyed R340 million worth of drugs at an undisclosed location in Cape Town.

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola confirmed that the drugs were seized in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Briefly News reported that the general also noted that police destroyed R5.2 billion worth of drugs in the past three years.

