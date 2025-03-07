The South African Police Service (SAPS) destroyed R340 million worth of drugs at an undisclosed location in Cape Town

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola confirmed that R5.2 million worth of drugs has been destroyed in three years

South Africans questioned whether the drugs were really destroyed or if police kept some for themselves to sell again

SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola assisted in the operation to destroy R340 million worth of drugs. Image: @SAPoliceService

WESTERN CAPE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has destroyed over R5.2 billion rand of drugs in the past three years.

That’s according to SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, who provided an update to the media ahead of an operation to destroy more drugs. The latest operation was held at an undisclosed location in Cape Town on 7 March 2025.

National Commissioner oversees drugs being destroyed

Masemola was in Cape Town for a special operation where 800 kilograms of various drugs were destroyed. The street value of the drugs destroyed was valued at more than R340 million.

The 800 kilograms of drugs were seized during policing operations in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape alone. The General also noted that the total was confiscated in the past year.

“This is our second visit to this plant in the last 12 months. About a year ago, we gathered at this very plant to destroy R550 million worth of drugs,” he said.

You can watch the process of the drugs being destroyed below.

Masemola hails work done by police

Masemola noted that the latest achievement was part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drugs in the country.

“The SAPS regularly confiscates illicit drugs and illegal pharmaceutical products through special operations, investigations, and the dismantling of clandestine laboratories,” he said.

He noted that in the past three years, R5.2 billion worth of drugs were destroyed. The drugs were confiscated nationally and included 20.8 tons confiscated during the 2022/2023 financial year, 14.5 tons in the 2023/2024 financial year, and 15.2 tons destroyed during the 2024/2025 financial year, excluding today.

Operation Shanela clamping down on crime

Masemola noted that Operation Shanela they were clamping down on criminals.

“Since its inception in May 2023, 114 769 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs and 29 820 suspects were also arrested for dealing in drugs. These are indeed encouraging figures,” he added.

South Africans weigh in on SAPS operation

While the police were proud of their achievements, South Africans were less so. Some questioned whether anyone was arrested, while others speculated whether the drugs were actually destroyed.

@CharliePorter99 said:

“They probably stashed them for future sales to benefit the corrupt police fund.”

@Ngcondenentshab asked:

“Any arrests?”

@Tanja58143457 questioned:

“Where is the actual clip of the destruction? It just shows a blue bin chucking it into another thing.”

@BenMenziwa asked:

“Where are the owners of the drugs?”

@NjoboMpume said:

Police plus undisclosed location equals back to the streets. Those police are rich now.”

@Avani_Ingo speculated:

“I wonder how many bags fell off the trolley to miraculously disappear during that process?”

Cape Town SAPS seize R4.5 million worth of drugs

Briefly News reported that Cape Town police arrested a 44-year-old after he was found in possession of R4.5 million worth of drugs.

Members of the Flying Squad in the Western Cape made the bust after searching a suspicious vehicle in Sobukwe Road in November 2024.

South Africans praised police for their efforts in keeping the drugs off the streets, especially in the Cape which is nororious for drugs.

