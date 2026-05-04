JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The Constitutional Court has appointed Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as an acting judge to the court on 30 April 2026. This makes Ngcukaitobi the first black advocate to be appointed from the Bar to the Constitutional Court. South Africans celebrated his appointment.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi ascended to the Constitutional Court. Image: Herman Verwey/Pool/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the Sunday Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not announced it publicly, though sources confirmed the appointment to the publication.

A look at Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Ngcukaitobi is regarded as one of the most respected legal practitioners. He has represented clients at the highest level as an expert in public and constitutional law. Most recently, he represented Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema. The Red Berets leader was sentenced to five years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, in 2018.

South Africans praise Ngcukaitobi

Netizens commenting on Facebook saluted him and noted his legal expertise and sharpness.

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:

“He's the best lawyer in SA after Zola Majabu and Dali Mpofu. We need him to head up the constitution and be our next SA chief or deputy chief justice.”

Dlamini Sunshine Sandile said:

“But this is not the first time. Ngcukaitobi has served as an acting judge in the Labour Court and in the Land Claims Court. Plus the EC High Court.”

Tony RY Mananza said:

“Good appointment. The case of my El Commandante Malema will be history soon.”

Riaan Smit was unimpressed.

“Pawn placed in a convenient place by the puppet master.”

Source: Briefly News