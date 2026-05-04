Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi Appointed Acting Constitutional Court Judge
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The Constitutional Court has appointed Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as an acting judge to the court on 30 April 2026. This makes Ngcukaitobi the first black advocate to be appointed from the Bar to the Constitutional Court. South Africans celebrated his appointment.
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According to the Sunday Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not announced it publicly, though sources confirmed the appointment to the publication.
A look at Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Ngcukaitobi is regarded as one of the most respected legal practitioners. He has represented clients at the highest level as an expert in public and constitutional law. Most recently, he represented Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema. The Red Berets leader was sentenced to five years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, in 2018.
South Africans praise Ngcukaitobi
Netizens commenting on Facebook saluted him and noted his legal expertise and sharpness.
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Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:
“He's the best lawyer in SA after Zola Majabu and Dali Mpofu. We need him to head up the constitution and be our next SA chief or deputy chief justice.”
Dlamini Sunshine Sandile said:
“But this is not the first time. Ngcukaitobi has served as an acting judge in the Labour Court and in the Land Claims Court. Plus the EC High Court.”
Tony RY Mananza said:
“Good appointment. The case of my El Commandante Malema will be history soon.”
Riaan Smit was unimpressed.
“Pawn placed in a convenient place by the puppet master.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za