South African TikToker Boldy Owamie went viral on 3 May 2026 after posting a video calling out EFF leader Julius Malema. She questioned why Malema retweeted unverified claims about Mazwi Khubeka faking his kidnapping. Mzansi had plenty to say.

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Owami said that a leader shouldn't just reshare any post they see only unless they know it's factual. Images: Boldy Owamie/Yolokazi Chagi

Source: UGC

Owamie told her followers she personally went to Twitter and verified the retweet on Malema’s official account. The post called for Khubeka to be arrested and charged with perjury, fraud, and wasteful expenditure of state resources. She confirmed it was the real account, not a parody.

Where was Malema when it mattered?

What truly rattled people was the timing. South Africans across political lines had spent the entire week flooding social media, demanding Khubeka be found and brought home alive. The EFF leader was nowhere in those conversations.

The moment Khubeka was back, Malema was suddenly active and sharing unconfirmed information. Owamie called it out directly and asked what he knew that the public did not.

Reports indicated Khubeka was dropped off near a police station and arrived in poor condition. He was taken to hospital and placed under medical care. His family had not yet released any statement at the time.

Owamie made clear she was relieved Khubeka was alive. She added that his family, police, or management still owed the public a full account of what actually happened.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi weighs in

Imbokodo Benefit Society Npc commented:

“And the fact that he's agreeing with ‘Rupert’ says a lot.”

Nhlanhla Mkhize878 noted:

“Malema and Trump are different sides of the same coin.”

Vincent15 said:

“We will vote for Julius Malema.”

Source: Briefly News