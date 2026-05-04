VOSLOORUS, GAUTENG—The family of Mazwi Kubheka, who walked into the Vosloorus (confirm) Police Station in Ekurhuleni on 2 May 2026, is concerned that his safety is not guaranteed despite assurances from the South African Police Service (SAPS). Kubheka returned after he went missing for a month.

Musi Kubheka's family slammed the SAPS. Image: @MDNNewss/ X and Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: UGC

According to eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones, the family informed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, that after Kubheka was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted, a police security detail was not provided. Furthermore, unknown vehicles allegedly followed them, heightening their fears.

Family slams SAPS

The family said SAPS had not communicated with them since his release from the hospital. The police also did not provide the family with security. The family was also prevented from moving Mazwi to another location. The family wanted to relocate him for fear of his safety, but SAPS said it would be possible only after two weeks.

Read the tweet on X here:

What happened to Mazwi Kubheka?

The 27-year-old spaza shop owner was reported missing on 2 April after he was last seen at Marimba Gardens. He left in the morning to deposit money, but never made it to the bank. It was alleged that his disappearance was tied to his alleged refusal to sell his spaza shop to foreign nationals.

What did South Africans say?

Some netizens did not think Kubheka needed security. Others suspected foul play.

Tyson_Mhlongo said:

“That family must be happy they found their son alive. Other families lost their loved ones.”

That awesome chic asked:

“If they released him (consciously and knowing how much heat is surrounding his case), why would his life be in danger?”

Dlayisa said:

“SAPS is useless. I would probably plead with the community to look after Mazwi themselves and make sure people are guarding Mazwi’s home 24/7.”

NaNgoma said:

“Mazwi's family needs security. Please help as promised yesterday.”

Source: Briefly News