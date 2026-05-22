SOUTH AFRICA— The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a regional forecast across multiple provinces, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will be one of the hardest hit.

The storms are coming to Mzansi. Image: Grant Faint

Source: Getty Images

According to SAWS, Limpopo will experience morning fog patches over its western and central parts, remaining partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain. Polokwane expects 10°C to 19°C, while Phalaborwa reaches 27°C. The North West expects partly cloudy and cool conditions, accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers, with Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom peaking at 21°C.

According to the official data, weather conditions vary significantly across the coastal and interior regions. The Northern Cape expects morning fog in the west and south, becoming fine and cool to cold, though the central and eastern parts will see isolated showers and thundershowers. Upington reaches 24°C, while Sutherland drops to 3°C. The Western Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog over the western and central parts; otherwise, fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with Cape Town peaking at 22°C.

SAWS, which issued multiple warnings for South Africa on 5 May 2026, said the Eastern Cape is split into two systems. The western half remains cool along the coast, turning partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers north and east of Gqeberha, where temperatures reach 20°C.

The eastern half will be cool along the coast; otherwise, partly cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers. KwaZulu-Natal starts fine before becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers moving from the south. Durban expects 18°C to 24°C, while Ladysmith drops to 6°C.

Thunderstorms hit Mzansi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that heavy rainfall hit parts of South Africa in April. SAWS issued a Yellow Level warning, which proved to be devastating as the storms caused widespread damage.

Source: Briefly News