Letoya Makhene is at the centre of fresh controversy following claims made by her uncle, Andrew Makhene, popularly known as Papa Makhene

In an interview that premiered on YouTube on Friday, 22 May 2026, he made viral remarks alleging that the actress was struggling financially and could not afford a basic item that cost R5

He further described alleged poor living conditions, including claims of unhygienic surroundings and sleeping on the ground

Letoya Makhene's uncle, Pappa Makhene, exposed her alleged financial struggles. Image: Owamie Entertainment/YouTube, letoyamakhenep/Instagram

Source: UGC

The gloves are off between Letoya Makhene and her father's brother, Andrew Makhene, popularly known as Papa Makhene. This was after Pappa Makhene took a swipe at Letoya Makhene, claiming that she and her family cannot afford a basic item that costs R5.

The Makhene family drama has been the topic of discussion on social media platforms since the premiere of their reality TV show on Mzansi Magic. While Letoya Makhene’s choice has come under scrutiny after her new baby daddy was revealed, Pappa Makhene fired shots at her, claiming that she was destitute.

Letoya Makhene dragged as uncle makes shocking R5 toilet paper claim

On Friday, 22 May 2026, entertainment blog Maphephandaba shared a clip of Pappa Makhene’s interview that originally premiered on the Owamie Entertainment YouTube channel. In the clip, the veteran musician claimed that at one time, Letoya Makhene lived in a shack surrounded by rats and could not afford R5 toilet paper.

“Which parent? No man in his normal senses would be happy with all that. On the floor, on the ground, a shack. Rats, big ones. Whilst on the floor, dirty floor, dirty blankets. Whilst I’m there, Latoya sends a kid to come and ask for toilet paper. She sent a kid to come, and I refused. I told the kid I said no way. I said no. I said they can't even afford R5 toilet paper? I said no. Go and tell them I said no,” he alleged.

He dismissed the narrative that Letoya Makhene and her family were perfect. He also confirmed Letoya’s comments on why she approached Mzansi Magic with the reality TV concept.

“You know, they are perfect. You know where Papa is, so evil. I heard some of the things they were saying that he's horrible. No. What people must understand they had to do it for money. They had to do this. They needed the money,” Pappa Makhene said.

He emphasised that Letoya’s living conditions were deplorable and that she slept on the ground. The Oh What a Night singer suggested that his brother, Blondie, had failed as a parent.

“Where she lived in that shack. John’s shack, which is probably twice the size of a toilet. You know, how do you feel as a parent? There’s my daughter staying with this man in a shack where rats are running all over the place, bottles of muthi surrounding her, sleeping on the floor. I wouldn't even say floor, ground. Sleeping on the ground,” Papa Makhene shared.

Listen to the audio below:

Letoya Makhene uses her messy love life to her advantage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Letoya Makhene is using the drama surrounding her personal life to her advantage, capitalising on the criticism of her relationships.

Taking to her social media pages, the singer/ actress promoted her line of traditional herbs, a move that sparked an intense debate in the comment section.

Source: Briefly News