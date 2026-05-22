The government has allocated R302 billion toward social development priorities for 2026/27, with R293 billion going directly toward monthly grants supporting millions of South Africans

The SRD grant has officially been extended until March 2027, while the government explores new livelihood initiatives aimed at connecting beneficiaries to employment pathways

SASSA modernisation efforts, including biometric systems and grant reviews, have already saved more than R1 billion while improving administration processes nationwide

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa’s social grant system is set to remain one of the government’s biggest priorities after the Department of Social Development tabled its R302 billion Budget Vote for the 2026/27 financial year. With many households still feeling pressure from rising food prices, transport costs and broader economic challenges, the government says social protection remains a key tool in supporting vulnerable South Africans.

Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, the Acting Minister of Social Development in South Africa. Image: SocialDevelopment

Source: Facebook

Acting Social Development Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga presented the budget in Parliament this week, outlining plans aimed at strengthening social support while improving systems inside the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). The largest portion of funding, R293 billion, has been allocated toward monthly social grants that support older persons, children and people living with disabilities.

The government also confirmed that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will continue until March 2027. Around eight million working-age South Africans who are unable to financially support themselves are expected to benefit from the extension. To keep the programme running, the government has allocated an additional R36.4 billion.

Beyond existing grants, the government says it is also laying the groundwork for broader livelihood support programmes linked to employment opportunities. Pilot projects are already underway in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, helping connect Child Support Grant beneficiaries with pathways toward skills development and sustainable income opportunities. Officials say the initiative will gradually expand to other provinces.

Social grants boost South African matric success

Social Development highlighted that grants continue to play an important role beyond poverty relief. Data shared during the budget presentation showed that over 84% of learners who wrote matric in 2025 were Child Support Grant recipients. Officials said educational outcomes among beneficiaries continue improving, with more learners qualifying for tertiary opportunities and eventually entering the workforce.

Government also confirmed continued investment in programmes tackling gender-based violence and femicide. South Africa currently has 142 shelters supporting survivors nationally, while additional districts lacking shelter access are expected to receive priority attention during the current financial year.

The department says while financial pressures remain severe globally and locally, social grants remain one of South Africa’s strongest tools to reduce poverty and improve long-term economic opportunities for millions of citizens.

The visual showcased a queue of people. Image: SocialDevelopment

Source: Facebook

3 Other Briefly News stories about SASSA

A Somalian refugee woman broke down while speaking outside a SASSA office, saying her grant had been cut off for seven months.

SASSA has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal queue position selling targeting vulnerable groups.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is clamping down on corruption and suspended 70,000 payments, leaving Mzansi stunned.

Source: Briefly News