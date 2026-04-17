SASSA has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal queue position selling targeting vulnerable groups

The agency introduced digital solutions to alleviate long queues and enhance service delivery

SASSA reaffirmed its commitment to improved security measures amid the 20th anniversary celebration

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The agency acknowledged that long queues and service delivery challenges contribute to the problem. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has launched a nationwide crackdown on individuals and syndicates selling queue positions at its offices.

Charging beneficiaries for a place in line

SASSA said the practice, which involves charging beneficiaries for a place in line, has become widespread and is targeting vulnerable groups, including the elderly and people with disabilities. Chief executive Themba Matlou described the activity as unlawful and exploitative, stating that it often takes place outside SASSA offices and creates the impression that the agency is complicit. He said SASSA is strengthening internal security measures and working with law enforcement to ensure those involved are arrested and prosecuted.

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Matlou also warned that any SASSA officials found to be facilitating or ignoring the practice would face disciplinary action. The agency acknowledged that long queues and service delivery challenges contribute to the problem and said it is accelerating digital solutions to reduce the need for in-person visits. These include the eLife Certification platform, which allows beneficiaries to verify their details remotely using biometric electronic Know Your Client technology. SASSA said the system enables users to complete required processes from home, reducing travel costs and easing pressure on physical offices. The crackdown comes as the agency marks 20 years of providing social assistance, with officials reaffirming efforts to improve services through automation and tighter security measures.

Sassa said the system enables users to complete required processes from home. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about SASSA

Briefly News also reported that a man sparked a lively discussion on 25 March 2026 when he reacted to reports that SASSA grants in South Africa would only be paid after the Easter weekend. He shared his frustrations, saying many people rely on these social grants for financial support, pointing out the inconvenience. He questioned how the government could announce these delays just a week before the expected payments and contrasted it with spending on projects like a R22 million statue.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is clamping down on corruption, but South Africans have little faith that this will happen. SASSA has suspended about 70,000 payments for non-compliance, after reviewing about 240,000 grants. SASSA Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, explained that the agency partnered with credit bureaus, banks, the South African Revenue Services, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, government payroll systems and correctional services.

The arrest of four people for fraud at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is a welcome relief to members of Parliament. Members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development welcomed the news, while also commending whistleblowers for exposing fraud when it comes to social grants.

Source: Briefly News