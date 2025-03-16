Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested 10 SASSA officials in the space of a month

Parliamentarians welcomed the news of the arrests, saying the vulnerable suffered the most in these cases

South Africans were less enthusiastic about the news, expressing frustration with the constant corruption in the country

Parliamentarians welcomed the arrests of allegedly corrupt SASSA officials but South Africans remain frustrated. Image: Brenton Geach/ Ivan Pantic

JOHANNESBURG - The arrest of four people for fraud at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is a welcome relief to members of Parliament.

Members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development welcomed the news, while also commending whistleblowers for exposing fraud when it comes to social grants.

The four arrested on 14 March 2025 were nabbed for their role in an alleged R265 million fraud scheme.

Parliamentarians welcome arrests of alleged fraudsters

Members of the portfolio committee have since welcomed the news of the arrests.

Committee chairperson Bridget Masango said that the arrests sent a strong message to anyone defrauding the government.

"When corruption is allowed to thrive in institutions that provide important social welfare services such as SASSA, it is the vulnerable beneficiaries who suffer the most," she said.

Over 10 SASSA employees arrested for fraud recently

The four arrests are the latest breakthrough in a crackdown against corruption within the agency.

On 4 February, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested three people in Soweto for fraud. According to police, the suspects used fake SASSA cards to withdraw funds at a Shoprite store in Soweto. Employees at the store alerted police to the situation which led to the arrests.

Earlier in March, three officials were arrested in the Easter Cape for corrupt activities. In that incident, community members also tipped off police about suspected corruption at the department’s Idutywa office in the Mbashe Local Municipality.

The remaining four were arrested in Gauteng, with three being nabbed at the SASSA offices in the Johannesburg CBD and one in Soweto.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News that they believed the officials were all part of a larger syndicate. He added that police were closing in on making more arrests and were searching for the mastermind of the operation.

South Africans frustrated by the news

While parliamentarians were happy with the news, social media users voiced frustration at how easily corrupt individuals stole millions while the poor suffered.

Desirè-Ann Smit said:

“The lowest of the low steal from the poorest of the poor.”

Pravesh Singh added”

“Let's not get too excited. Our justice system is so full of bull that these people have a higher chance of walking free and continuing to enjoy their loot. As for these MPs applauding, it's a joke. These people are also crooks.”

Sandy Momple Hemingway asked:

“What about getting the money back as well as arresting them? These criminals should be made to work and pay the money back. It’s too easy, and of course, they watch and copy what the government does.”

Dorle Rothe questioned:

“When will this looting stop? People on the street suffer and they just continue to steal as if there is no end.”

Nosipho Aka Gift Delihlazo stated:

“They have R260 million to steal while people are struggling. The ANC is nonsense though.”

Four Nelspruit women convicted for defrauding SASSA

Briefly News reported on 28 February 2025 that Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court nabbed four women who defrauded SASSA.

The accused were sentenced to five years in jail, wholly suspended for five years after being found guilty of fraudulent activities at SASSA.

The crimes were allegedly committed over 12 years from 2011 until 2023 when the group were eventually caught.

