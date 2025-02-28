The Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court threw the book at four women who crooked the SASSA child grant system

The accused were sentenced to five years in jail, wholly suspended for five years after being found guilty of fraudulent activities

The crimes were allegedly committed for 12 years from 2011 until 2023 until the group were caught with their pants down

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi told Briefly News the court had not fixed repayment term to retrieve the funds

The Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court sentenced four women who defrauded the social security system for over a decade. Image: @CapricornFMNews

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

NELSPRUIT — The Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Court has sentenced four women to five years in jail for defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

During sentencing on Thursday, 27 February 2025, the court wholly suspended direct imprisonment on condition they are not found guilty of fraudulent activities during the suspension period.

SASSA fraudsters convicted, sentenced

Nonhlanhla Madalane, Tswarelo Masuku, Prudence Nkosi, and Nelile Shiba perpetrated the fraud from 2012 until 2023.

During that time, they allegedly colluded with unknown health workers to obtain fraudulent proof of children's birth.

Subsequently, they registered the ghost children with Home Affairs, acquiring bogus birth certificates.

The women used the documents to apply for a child support grant.

Meanwhile, the government agency administering social assistance was unaware of the rogue happenings.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said a whistle-blower reported the illicit activities to the Public Service Commission.

The Hawks' Nelspruit Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit took over the case and began a thorough investigation. After their crimes were uncovered, police arrested the women before the court later granted them bail in May 2023.

"They made multiple court appearances [from 2023] until their convictions. The four were ordered to pay back the money SASSA lost in instalments.

"The court ordered Madalane to pay back [about] R20,300, Masuku [about] R20,200, and Nkosi and Shiba R10,300.00," said Nkosi.

He told Briefly News a fixed repayment term had not been defined, and that the total amount the accused were required to return amounted to over R60,000.

Hawks Mpumalanga Provincial Head Maj-Genl Nico Gerber applauded the team for their efforts towards successfully prosecuting the case.

"Crime does not pay, and the convicts must now pay back the money. State grants are for the poor and needy; not for fraudsters seeking to benefit selfish self-interests."

SASSA extends deadline for beneficiaries

In a related story, Briefly News reported that SASSA grant recipients got some relief amid directives to change from the old gold card to the new black card.

It was originally announced that grant recipients had until 28 February to switch. This meant those without the black Postbank card would not have been able to receive their grants after February.

