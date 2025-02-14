The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has extended the deadline for recipients to get the black Postbank card

Grant beneficiaries previously had until 28 February to make the switch over from the old gold SASSA card

South Africans are hoping that the process will be streamlined to apply for the new cards now that SASSA extended the deadline

SASSA has extended the deadline for recipients to get the new black Postbank card. Image: @BedfordEdenvale

Source: Twitter

Recipients of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants have been given some relief.

Panic was setting in among beneficiaries after it was originally announced that grant recipients would have until 28 February 2025 to switch from the gold card.

Those without the new black Postbank card would then have not been able to receive their grants after February ended.

SASSA extends deadline for beneficiaries

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, and Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe have now confirmed that the deadline has been extended from 28 February to 20 March.

The decision came after many expressed frustration that they were unable to switch over, due to long queues and systems not working.

SASSA has given recipients until 20 March to get the new black Postbank card. Image: @Newzroom405

Source: Twitter

SASSA also clarified that those who fail to get the new cards by then will still get their grants. They will then need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.

Mobile offices will also be dispatched to focus on rural areas to ensure as many people are assisted as possible.

South Africans still not thrilled with SASSA’s decision

Shenaaz Maarman said:

“Can you please make provision for the elderly that can't walk and stand in queues as well? Also, open up more mobile points. It's disappointing how many ppl are turned away at the post office 😡.”

Simphiwe Njotini added:

“20 March is still soon. Should have had mobile offices from January and place them in all villages and townships for people who can't travel to Pick ‘n Pay and other places. SASSA and Postbank, your planning was poor from the start. Also, improve your systems. Makes no sense for a system to buffer every 15 minutes and it’s still expected to serve over 200 people. Do better.”

ED Edwin stated:

“This Department has been failing our people from the onset. You can't have a malfunctioning system always. They needed to have an integrated system years ago. Now people are struggling whereas we are saying we have a reliable government.”

Moeneeba Adams exclaimed:

“Why can’t the civic centres in each area be used to assist the people with this changeover? Or even better, all the shops that SASSA gets paid out at. Make use of those shops instead of just having limited places doing it. Come on SASSA, think about the elderly.”

Evah Modise said:

“Still too soon for our old people. They should at least extend the deadline until next year.”

Anisha Ravichand stated:

“20 March is still not enough time for the thousands of elderly, especially for those that cannot walk or stand in queues. Furthermore, sites were offline, and people were asked to come back the next day.”

Postbank urges SASSA recipients to switch over

Briefly News reported that Postbank urged SASSA beneficiaries to switch to the new black card.

SASSA noted that the new cards had improved security features including biometric authentication.

Many South Africans complained that they could not switch over as the system was always offline.

Source: Briefly News