A logistics company in eMalahleni has offered a reward a R100,000 reward after two trucks were stolen by drivers

Tendai Nemukuyu (22) and Collen Mudhala (41) deactivated the tracking system before driving off with the vehicles

South Africans believe the company have been taught a lesson not to hire foreigners when there are locals

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues at the Northern Natal Courier.

A R100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of two foreigners wanted for the theft of two trucks. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA – A R100,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of two foreign nationals allegedly involved in the theft of two side tipper trucks in eMalahleni.

The reward was offered by a logistics company in the Witbank area after the trucks were reported stolen on 1 February 2025. The company and police are now searching for Tendai Nemukuyu (22) and Collen Mudhala (41).

Trackers disabled by drivers

According to the company, the Zimbabwean drivers were supposed to have left the vehicles parked in the yard for the weekend. However, they allegedly drove away at approximately 1 am, deactivating the tracking systems before they left.

The tracking company detected the last signal while the vehicles were still at the company’s premises. The two vehicles are white 2022 Scania G460’s, one with a grey Trailmax trailer and the other with a blue Trailmax trailer.

Company appeals for assistance

The company is hoping that the reward will encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward, saying that the R100,000 reward demonstrates their commitment to recovering their trucks. Anyone with information can contact 075 198 8674.

Crimes involving foreigners is not new in South Africa. On 9 February, four foreign nationals were arrested for running an illegal gold processing lab in Limpopo.

On 22 January it was announced that foreigners outnumber South Africans in some local prisons.

Police are on the hunt for the two drivers, while the company also offered a reward. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on truck theft

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some saying the company had it coming when they hired foreigners.

James Jimmy Mashayanyika said:

“Those are the brutal consequences of exploiting foreign nationals. Even locals do the same. Crime has no boundaries.”

Andrew Lehoko added:

“Wow, neh. They taught you a lesson. Hire more of them. Give them the truck and increase the offer for rewards.”

Thulan Mahlangu laughed:

“Good job, Zimbabweans. Hire more Zimbabweans so that they can take all your trucks.”

Senzo BojelaSncono said:

“They employ them and pay the price.”

Bruce Vernon added:

“Good. Very good. Serves you right.”

Reff Roll Muzibukwe stated:

“We don't want your reward. Go and look for them yourselves. You chose not to listen to South Africans.”

Ntucy June added:

“You prefer them over South Africans. Good job, foreigners.”

Letshwara Genie-Lee Sekoto asked:

“Leave us alone. Why don't you go search for them in Zim? This is the result of cheap labour.”

Foreigners arrested for cable theft

In a related article, police arrested six foreign nationals for possession of suspected stolen property.

The suspects were also charged with damage to essential infrastructure at an Eldorado Park power station.

Briefly News reported that locals called on the government to do something about foreigners committing crimes in SA.

Source: Briefly News