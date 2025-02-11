R100k Reward Offered After Foreigners Steal Trucks, SA Shows No Sympathy for Logistics Company
- A logistics company in eMalahleni has offered a reward a R100,000 reward after two trucks were stolen by drivers
- Tendai Nemukuyu (22) and Collen Mudhala (41) deactivated the tracking system before driving off with the vehicles
- South Africans believe the company have been taught a lesson not to hire foreigners when there are locals
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues at the Northern Natal Courier.
MPUMALANGA – A R100,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of two foreign nationals allegedly involved in the theft of two side tipper trucks in eMalahleni.
The reward was offered by a logistics company in the Witbank area after the trucks were reported stolen on 1 February 2025. The company and police are now searching for Tendai Nemukuyu (22) and Collen Mudhala (41).
Trackers disabled by drivers
According to the company, the Zimbabwean drivers were supposed to have left the vehicles parked in the yard for the weekend. However, they allegedly drove away at approximately 1 am, deactivating the tracking systems before they left.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The tracking company detected the last signal while the vehicles were still at the company’s premises. The two vehicles are white 2022 Scania G460’s, one with a grey Trailmax trailer and the other with a blue Trailmax trailer.
Company appeals for assistance
The company is hoping that the reward will encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward, saying that the R100,000 reward demonstrates their commitment to recovering their trucks. Anyone with information can contact 075 198 8674.
Crimes involving foreigners is not new in South Africa. On 9 February, four foreign nationals were arrested for running an illegal gold processing lab in Limpopo.
On 22 January it was announced that foreigners outnumber South Africans in some local prisons.
South Africans weigh in on truck theft
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some saying the company had it coming when they hired foreigners.
James Jimmy Mashayanyika said:
“Those are the brutal consequences of exploiting foreign nationals. Even locals do the same. Crime has no boundaries.”
Andrew Lehoko added:
“Wow, neh. They taught you a lesson. Hire more of them. Give them the truck and increase the offer for rewards.”
Thulan Mahlangu laughed:
“Good job, Zimbabweans. Hire more Zimbabweans so that they can take all your trucks.”
Senzo BojelaSncono said:
“They employ them and pay the price.”
Bruce Vernon added:
“Good. Very good. Serves you right.”
Reff Roll Muzibukwe stated:
“We don't want your reward. Go and look for them yourselves. You chose not to listen to South Africans.”
Ntucy June added:
“You prefer them over South Africans. Good job, foreigners.”
Letshwara Genie-Lee Sekoto asked:
“Leave us alone. Why don't you go search for them in Zim? This is the result of cheap labour.”
Foreigners arrested for cable theft
In a related article, police arrested six foreign nationals for possession of suspected stolen property.
The suspects were also charged with damage to essential infrastructure at an Eldorado Park power station.
Briefly News reported that locals called on the government to do something about foreigners committing crimes in SA.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za