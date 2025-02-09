Police officers assigned to Operation Vala Umgodi nabbed four foreign nationals in the Mopani district

The foreigners, aged between 35 and 46, were arrested at an illegal gold processing laboratory

South Africans voiced frustration that once again foreigners were arrested for illegal activities

Limpopo SAPS arrested four foreign nationals for illegal gold processing and seized numerous items at the laboratory. @SAPoliceService/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – The arrest of four foreign nationals involved in illegal activities in the province has got social media buzzing.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members in the province discovered what they believe is a laboratory used for illegal gold processing.

Four foreigners were arrested at the premises in the Mopani District as law enforcement officials were conducting Vala Umgodi operations in the area on Saturday, 8 February.

Officers seize various items, arrest foreigners

During operations, officers came across the laboratory in a compound farm near Tarentaalrand. They found items reportedly used to illegally process minerals, including containers with carbon ashes, oxygen cylinders, gas bottles, and sulfuric acid.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They also arrested four suspects aged between 35 and 46. They will be charged with illegal processing of gold-bearing materials and the contravention of the Immigration Act. Two of the people arrested are believed to be kingpins of the operation.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed to Briefly News that investigations were still underway and information would be released once it was available.

South Africans frustrated with foreigners committing crimes

The news frustrated South Africans, who complained that it was once again foreigners involved in crime.

God-frey Mokgonyana said:

“These foreign nationals take our country for granted, seriously.”

@twickenham48 added:

“Note it says foreign nationals. This is the penalty for porous borders and zero immigration control.”

@DreamerSib stated:

“Only in South Africa. No intelligence. Foreigners are doing as they please.”

@Taudiyarora_70 joked:

“Please, the kingpin must not vanish in the hands of the SAPS just like what happened in Stilfontein 🤣😂😅.”

SAPS dismantles drug lab in Gauteng

In a related article, SAPS in Gauteng dismantled an R4.5 million drug lab on 20 December 2024.

Police discovered machines on the property used to manufacture drugs, but found no suspects.

Briefly News reported that citizens believed the suspects were tipped off about a police raid.

Source: Briefly News