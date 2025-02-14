KwaZulu-Natal police executed an informer operation in the Engome area after reports of unlicensed firearms

During a raid at a homestead, police seized four firearms, including two pistols and two rifles, and SANDF uniform

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was arrested and charged and will appear in the Greytown Magistrate's Court

Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana, responding to Briefly News, confirmed unlicensed firearms possession charges

A man in Engome is in custody after his arrest for illegal weapons possession, while SANDF uniform was also found in his possession. Images: KZN SAPS

PIETERMARITZBURG — Acting on a tip-off, police arrested a man in the Engome area in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, uncovering weapons and an army uniform.

Law enforcement coordinated an informer operation on Thursday, 13 February 2025, following information about unlicensed firearms at a homestead.

SANDF uniform, weapons uncovered

On arrival at the residence, officers sprang into action, conducting a search and unveiling a collection of weapons.

Umzinyathi District police spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said the firearms included two .303 rifles, two pistols, and ammunition.

"Further investigation [also] led to the recovery of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform.

"The multidisciplinary operation comprised members of the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and Public Order Police (POP), supported by local security companies," said Nkwanyana.

In response to a Briefly News inquiry, Nkwanyana said the suspect was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He said they would undergo ballistics testing to determine if they were used in any crimes.

However, no charge has yet been levelled for the confiscated SANDF uniform, which has been booked in as an exhibit.

"Police arrested a 48-year-old suspect and he is expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court soon," he added.

